Enova Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, today announced the company's fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be released after the market close on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Enova will host a conference call to discuss its results at 4 p.m. Central Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Enova International Investor Relations website at http://ir.enova.com, along with the company's earnings press release and supplemental financial information.

The U.S. dial-in for the call is 1-855-560-2575 (1-412-542-4161 for non-U.S. callers). Please ask to join the Enova International call. A replay of the conference call will be available until February 8, 2023, at 10:59 p.m. Central Time / 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, while an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Enova International Investor Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the conference call replay is 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088). The replay access code is 1161777.

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial technology company providing online financial services through its artificial intelligence and machine learning powered lending platform. Enova serves the needs of non-prime consumers and small businesses, who are frequently underserved by traditional banks. Enova has provided more than 7.5 million customers with over $40 billion in loans and financing with market leading products that provide a path for them to improve their financial health. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

