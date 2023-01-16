InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Watersport Paddle (CNC-901)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved paddle to help you reach faster speeds with less effort when canoeing, kayaking or paddle boarding," said an inventor, from South Port, N.C., "so I invented the SEAL SWIFT. My design would help reduce stress and strain on the arms and upper body and it could make watersports more enjoyable."

The patent-pending invention provides an innovative paddle for watersport enthusiasts. In doing so, it offers additional propulsion when paddling a small boat or paddleboard through the water. As a result, it increases speed and it reduces physical effort when paddling. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for watersport enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

