PURECARS ACQUIRES CUSTOMER DATA MANAGEMENT PLATFORM, THE AUTOMINER

Addition of first-party data cleansing and secure storage enhances PureCars' ability to leverage high-quality consumer data across advertising channels, improving the effectiveness of sales, fixed operations and retention marketing programs.

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCars, the leading provider of digital marketing technology and services for automotive dealers, announced today its acquisition of data management platform, The AutoMiner. PureCars is backed by Diversis Capital Partners and Stage 1 Ventures.

The digital advertising landscape is poised for a cookieless future later this year, making secure and actionable first-party data critical for dealers to compete in a crowded market. Without the ability to use options like audience matching and retargeting, dealerships will need to rely on their own first-party data to understand and engage their customers in a more personalized and relevant way. In addition, dealers must also consider strict privacy, data security and encryption policies - and the potential hefty fines associated with them. The AutoMiner's data platform ensures the secure storage and delivery of all data.

By merging The AutoMiner's customer data platform with PureCars' marketing technology, dealership data can be cleansed, consolidated and easily deployed across a wide range of marketing channels. This combination results in more efficient and accurate ad targeting.

"The AutoMiner solves a pain point that has plagued the industry for years — incomplete and inaccurate customer data that leads to a significant waste of ad spend," said Stephane Ferri, CEO at PureCars. "Poor customer data leads to ineffective marketing, either from incorrect customer information or reaching out with irrelevant messages. By joining our two organizations, we will be able to provide dealers with the most powerful customer data and marketing platform available today."

"PureCars is the trusted name in automotive digital advertising. By adding The AutoMiner to its suite of services, we are the first and only encrypted customer data platform with automated data hygiene services that connects directly to a dealer's advertising accounts," said Aaron Sheeks, President and Managing Partner, The AutoMiner. "By integrating our technologies, we truly become what every dealer in the country is asking for: the complete package of data management and best-in-class marketing solutions — with the dealer's success as the goal."

"Many organizations are working to develop a solution to meet the demands of changing privacy legislation and data security. The addition of The AutoMiner to PureCars means dealerships can partner with the leader in digital advertising knowing that they have a proven and secure solution for first-party data, and one that is available today," said Diversis Senior Operating Partner, David Muscatel.

To learn more, dealers are encouraged to visit https://info.purecars.com/nada-2023 or NADA booth #3879 to meet in person with PureCars and The AutoMiner representatives.

About PureCars

Since 2007, PureCars has helped thousands of dealers improve their advertising effectiveness, while lowering ad costs per unit sold and per repair order. Through our unique combination of advanced advertising solutions, digital merchandising and market analytics, we provide dealers and partners with best-in-class solutions that increase efficiency and profitability. We are a certified digital provider for 16 OEMs in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, compliant with 40+ brands and serve 65 of the top 100 dealer groups in North America. To learn more, please visit http://www.purecars.com .

About Diversis Capital

Founded in 2013, Diversis is a software and technology focused private equity fund with over $1 billion in assets under management that invests in lower middle-market companies, targeting situations where it can add unique value in helping a company reach the next level. With a collaborative approach to investing, its Operating Partners and Strategic Advisors work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth. To learn more, please visit http://www.diversis.com .

About Stage 1 Ventures, LLC

Stage 1 Ventures, LLC was founded in 2005 and has invested over $200M in 22 late-stage growth companies. Stage 1 does a combination of primary and secondary investing as well as seed investing. Stage 1 looks for high growth companies that are led by passionate entrepreneurs in ag-tech, cloud, mobile, auto, consumer and enterprise software spaces.

