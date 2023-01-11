OMRON Connect Wins TWICE Picks Awards at CES 2023, Recognized for Innovative New Features

Mobile App by OMRON Healthcare Lauded as an Outstanding Digital Health Service at World's Largest Technology and Innovation Showcase

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Connect, the mobile app by OMRON Healthcare which syncs with every connected blood pressure monitor from the brand, was recognized as an outstanding digital health service at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and selected as a TWICE Picks Awards winner at the world's largest technology and innovation showcase. OMRON Healthcare, the number one doctor and pharmacist recommended blood pressure monitor brand, announced new features coming to OMRON Connect at CES 2023, designed to guide users to better heart health.

"Our OMRON Connect app has become an essential path in our Going for Zero mission to eliminate heart attack and stroke. We've invested in the development of this digital health service, listened to consumers, and collaborated with doctors to make OMRON Connect more engaging, more intuitive, and more personalized, so it can guide users to better heart health," said OMRON Healthcare President and CEO Ranndy Kellogg.

New features announced at CES 2023 and coming to OMRON Connect this year, include:

Education Components – OMRON will celebrate Heart Health Month in February 2023 , by introducing new education components in OMRON Connect which will offer study summaries, quick read articles, infographics, and recipes matched to specific insights on a user's data.

Care Team Upgrades – OMRON Connect allows any user to designate their own "Care Team," which can be a medical professional, friend, or family member. In Spring 2023, a new feature will allow a user's designated "Care Team" to sign into the app, check one's progress, and see the vitals or milestones that a user chooses to share with them.

Community Features – A "Community" feature coming later in 2023 will allow for OMRON Connect users to join together, share tips for achieving behavior change, and build support groups.

Team Challenges – OMRON Connect will issue challenges for users to achieve in a set period, such as walking a short distance every day for a week or reading a series of educational tips offered in the app. Coming later this year, those who complete the "Challenges" can receive rewards such as gift cards from online retailers.

"The OMRON Connect app increases the value of every one of our connected blood pressure monitors," said Kellogg. "Those who use this service with their OMRON connected blood pressure monitor now receive insights on their condition along with real-time coaching to help them reduce their heart attack and stroke risk. App users can securely store their data, track it over time, and share it with a physician if they choose to do so. Your data is yours and you decide how you want to use it."

In their annual rankings, TWICE, Residential Systems, and TechRadar Pro Picks Awards honor the best and most influential consumer technology. The TWICE Picks Awards Winners 2023 were chosen based on the impact that they are expected to have on the consumer electronic and retail industries.

OMRON Connect is available as a free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play stores. It also features a premium paid subscription option that gives users access to health data analytics and report cards, and includes rewards that can be redeemed for gift cards from online retailers.

To learn more about OMRON Healthcare, the company's Going for Zero mission and its innovations, visit OmronHealthcare.com, and follow OMRON Healthcare on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

OMRON Healthcare, Inc., is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health products and an innovator in technologies supporting respiratory and pain management care. With 50 years of medical device category leadership, OMRON is passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. Its market-leading products include a full-range of home blood pressure monitors, nebulizers, and TENS devices. The company's mission is Going for Zero, the elimination of heart attacks and strokes. With well over 300 million devices sold globally, OMRON provides the world's most recommended blood pressure monitors by healthcare professionals. OMRON Healthcare has always strived to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat, and manage their medical conditions, and we provide products and services in over 110 countries. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com .

