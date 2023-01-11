Natura PCR Receives FDA Letter of Non-Objection for Direct Food-Grade Packaging

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura PCR, one of the leading film and post-consumer resin (PCR) producers in North America, today announced it has received a Letter of Non-Objection (LNO) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), certifying that the company can produce 100 percent recycled LLDPE PCR suitable for direct food-contact packaging applications including packaging used for foods stored at room temperature as well as refrigerated and frozen foods.

Film and flexible packaging make up almost a quarter of today's plastic generation, but only about 5 percent is recycled. Demand for PCR is expected to continue to grow in response to consumer-packaged goods companies' commitments to use recycled content and pressures from consumers and regulators to increase PCR content in the packaging materials the companies manufacture.

"This is a pivotal step toward making a real impact on meeting sustainable packaging goals of our customers," said Jon Stephens, chief executive officer, Natura PCR. "The FDA's LNO broadens the range of applications for our PCR products. We can now create a true cyclical value chain where plastic food packaging materials can be used where primarily virgin materials were utilized previously."

ABOUT NATURA PCR

Natura PCR is one of the leading post-consumer resin (PCR) producers in North America and is a leader in technology-driven circular economy solutions. With 30 years of experience and operating as Natura PCR since fall 2022, the company provides circular solutions for films and clear plastic wrap used commercially – some of the most complex plastics in the recycling stream today – and converts these materials to PCR that can be used to manufacture new products replacing virgin materials. WM holds a controlling interest in Natura PCR, which operates as an independent company. For more information, please visit the Natura PCR website.

