Mitrex Announces the World's First Colored Solar Panels with California Energy Commission Listing

North American solar panel manufacturer Mitrex is now an approved manufacturer on California Energy Commission (CEC) PV module listing and boasts verified bankability testing for PV modules—guaranteeing high quality, durability, and reliability

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mitrex, a North American manufacturer of solar panels and integrated solar technology, is the world's first and only solar manufacturer to receive California Energy Commission's (CEC) listing for colored solar panels. Mitrex products are not only CEC, NY-Sun, and FSEC listed but boast bankability testing that evaluates the long-term performance of PV modules.

Mitrex's complete product line of standard and colored photovoltaic modules are now available on CEC's PV module listing. In addition to the state of California, Mitrex products are also qualified in Florida and are eligible for New York's incentive and financing programs through NYSERDA's NY-Sun program.

Located in Toronto, Canada, Mitrex panels boast high-efficiency, high-quality energy generation with North American manufacturing standards and independent laboratory testing. Mitrex passed bankability tests evaluating the long-term performance of PV modules, including IEC's Extended Stress Testing with 5 sequences of testing (Thermal Cycling, Mechanical Degradation, UV Backsheet Stress, Humidity, and Potential Induced Degradation (PID)), Hail Test, and LETID Testing.

These tests go above the minimum requirements for passing IEC/UL 61730 and IEC/UL 61215, proving the quality and durability of Mitrex panels.

Mitrex, an experienced manufacturer committed to providing high-quality products. Mitrex's product roadmap covers a range of different solar panels and colored solar panels that are suitable for various applications such as residential, commercial, or farm projects. The PV modules range from standard modules to colored solar panels that camouflage the look of solar technology by matching the look of typical roofing materials while providing energy generation.

"Mitrex is committed to manufacture solar products that not only looks good but are aligned and exceeds minimum safety requirements for North America. These recognitions are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and reinforce our commitment to providing our customers with the highest quality solar energy solutions," says Danial Hadizadeh, CEO Mitrex Inc." Durability, longevity, and reliability are at our core, and our testing and listings prove that."

Committed to continued innovation of solar technology and providing the highest-quality, longest-lasting panels, Mitrex's bankability testing proves the reliability and durability of the PV modules. With Mitrex's 25-year product and performance warranty, Mitrex is emerging as a world leader in the solar industry.

About Mitrex

A world leader in the green sector with extensive manufacturing experience and the world's largest BIPV manufacturer, Mitrex has made it it's mission to encourage the adoption of sustainable energy through integrated solar technology. Mitrex believes sustainable manufacturing, procuring, and importing are economically viable and the road to a brighter future for humanity. Researching and advancing solar technology is at our core, with the goal of generating energy from any surface touched by the sun. For additional information about the company visit www.mitrex.com

View original content:

SOURCE Mitrex - Integrated Solar Technology