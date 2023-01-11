Cuisine Solutions Celebrates 6th International Sous Vide Day on January 26th & Honors Birthday of Dr. Bruno Goussault, Founder of Modern Sous Vide

Chefs and Food Science Influencers Honor the Art of Sous Vide with

STERLING, Va., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuisine Solutions Inc. , (CUSI), the global leader and largest premium food company in pioneering and perfecting the sous vide cooking technique, will celebrate their 6th International Sous Vide Day on January 26th, honoring the 81st birthday of Dr. Bruno Goussault, the Master of Modern Sous Vide and Chief Scientist of CREA (Culinary Research and Education Academy), the research and innovation arm of Cuisine Solutions.

This year, Cuisine Solutions will host a global celebration with a trio of exclusive events in Washington D.C., Thailand, and France. Celebrated master chefs and industry leaders will come together to experience the artistry and history of the sous vide cooking method, pioneered by Dr. Goussault over 50 years ago in 1971. In Epernay, France, an elegant reception will be held at the Château Comtesse Lafond, where invited guests will be treated to innovative small sous vide plates and craft sous vide cocktails created by the company's renowned culinary team. The afternoon affair will be emceed by Cuisine Solutions Chief Strategy Officer, Gerard Bertholon, and attended by Dr. Bruno Goussault and Chairman Stanislas Vilgrain. Top chefs and culinary luminaries slated to attend include President of French Master Chefs USA/Canada, Jean-Louis Dumonet, two Michelin star chef Jacques Chibois, President of Cuisiniers de France, Christian Millet, and chefs Ghislaine Arabian, Sébastien Canonne, Michel Widehem and Christian Segui. Bertholon will present the first annual Ambassador of Sous Vide Awards, honoring influential voices in the food science space who have demonstrated excellence in sous vide and have created awareness of the technique. All winners will be announced for each region on January 26th at their respective celebrations.

In Thailand, guests will mingle with Cuisine Solutions President and CEO Felipe Hasselmann and award-winning chef and TV personality Ian Kittichai, who is expected to attend, at the Avani Riverside Hotel's SEEN rooftop, where guests will be treated to elegant Thai sous vide delicacies and traditional Thai performances. The company will also host an event at Taffer's Tavern in Washington, D.C. with sous vide dishes and custom cocktails. Cuisine Solutions partnered with Jon Taffer on the Taffer's Tavern franchise's "kitchen of the future" concept, utilizing sous vide technology. The company is the owner-operator of the Washington D.C. location, which opened this past year.

International Sous Vide Day pays homage to Dr. Bruno Goussault's legacy in the art of sous vide. Dr. Goussault serves as the Chief Scientist at Cuisine Solutions and founded the Culinary Research & Education Academy (CREA). He has taught the application of sous vide cooking to Michelin-starred chefs such as Yannick Alléno, Daniel Boulud, Thomas Keller, Anne-Sophie Pic, and Joël Robuchon, among many others. Since its inception in 1991, CREA and Dr. Goussault have trained over 80% of the three-star Michelin chefs around the world. Dr. Goussault holds a seat on the board of the Association des Chimistes (Association of Chemists) and Ingénieurs et Cadres des Industries Agricoles et Alimentaires (Engineers and Managers of Agricultural and Food Industries) and was named as one of the 100 visionaries in the Albert Einstein Legacy Project's Genius: 100 Visions of the Future initiative.

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of sous vide foods. Led by an international team of award-winning chefs, Cuisine Solutions is recognized as the authority on sous vide—the innovative precise-cooking technique that the company pioneered, perfected, and popularized decades ago. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Cuisine Solutions services more than 22,000 restaurants and 6,000 retailers, as well as first and business class on the top 10 airlines in the world, and major hotels. To learn more, visit www.cuisinesolutions.com.

About International Sous Vide Day

International Sous Vide Day, celebrated every year on January 26th since 2018, marks the birthday of Dr. Bruno Goussault - the pioneer of modern sous vide. The art of sous vide spans the globe, crossing borders and boundaries to connect people through beautiful meals. On International Sous Vide Day, we bring the art of sous vide to the forefront, celebrating culinary innovators and the work they do to inspire and transform the dining experience. For more information, visit www.internationalsousvideday.com.

About CREA

The Culinary Research and Education Academy (CREA) is a global leader in culinary research, education and consulting. Founded in 1991 in France by Chief Scientist Dr. Bruno Goussault as Centre de Recherche et d'Études pour l'Alimentation, CREA aims to change the way chefs prepare food through rigorous training, food science innovation and food consulting. To date, CREA and Dr. Goussault have trained over 5,000 chefs around the world and over 80% of the world's 3-Star Michelin chefs. Through its headquarters in Paris and Washington, D.C., CREA educates and consults professional chefs and top industry professionals alike through educational programs, global seminars, online video courses and customized engagements. For more information, visit www.lecrea.com.

