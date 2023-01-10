Westside Children's Therapy opens clinic in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westside Children's Therapy opened a multi-disciplinary clinic in Rockford.

The pediatric clinic is located at 2990 N. Perryville Rd., Suite 1100, Rockford, IL. The clinic is just minutes from Woodman's Food Market, Starbucks and Premier Fitness. As most sessions at Westside last 45-60 min, this gives you something to do while your child is in therapy.

Westside has been family owned and operated for more than 26 years with 27 different locations throughout the Chicagoland area.

Westside - Rockford offers pediatric therapy services including, ABA Therapy, Occupational, Physical, Speech and Feeding, and Child and Family Counseling services. For kids in ABA, Westside offers three therapeutic school-readiness programs. IGNITE, for children ages 2-6; RISE, for children 5-8; and FOCUS is an afterschool program for older children.

Therapy at Westside is always 1:1. Even during group time, each child will have their own therapist guiding their session. This allows for social interaction, but also a therapist to guide each child and attend to their individual needs.

Westside therapists understand that two children may be working toward the same goal, but need different ways to reach them.

Every child has their own therapy program that is specialized for them. An evaluation — conducted before starting services — determines what is needed for the child and that is implemented along the way to reach their goals.

The clinic features a rockwall, crash pit, slides, ziplines, trampolines which are all used in helping children reach their therapeutic goals and have fun while doing it. This clinic space is special in that it has an outdoor space for therapy to be conducted at times.

Just outside the sensory gym is a spacious room for ABA therapy to take place.

If you're looking to start services, visit westsidect.com and click "Get Started" or call (815) 469-1500, and our team will help you begin the process.

About Westside Children's Therapy

Westside Children's Therapy believes that the heart and soul of what it does is driven by an obsessive pursuit to ensure that this is not "just another" therapy provider. Westside provides an environment where everyone feels part of the Westside Family. These qualities show in all the services provided by Westside. For more information visit westsidect.com/, call (815) 469-1500, or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

