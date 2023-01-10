Ranfac Corp. Launches New Website 

The addition of a new site will provide a more streamlined and user-friendly experience in understanding the company.

AVON, Mass., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Year, New Website! Ranfac Corp. is excited to announce the launch of its new website, featuring a modern design and comprehensive range of products and services. The new site provides an updated look-and-feel and simplified navigation to make it easier for users to find information about the company.

Ranfac Lobby (PRNewswire)

The site will take you on a virtual tour of the state of the art 40,000 square foot facility located in Avon, MA. With an easy-to-navigate portfolio of Ranfac products, case studies, and testimonials, you are given insight into our long-standing commitment to quality – "We get your product to the point". You will also find an updated careers page with listings of job opportunities and the total rewards package that Ranfac has to offer. The new website will also serve as an entry point to the company's social media channels, providing additional opportunities for customers to learn more about Ranfac and stay updated on its latest news.

Ranfac Corp. is committed to providing users with a convenient and user-friendly experience. The new website is designed to make it easier for customers to find the information they are looking for quickly and efficiently, as well as help them stay in touch with the company's mission.

"Our goal with the new website is to open our doors to visitors in a way that is only surpassed by physically visiting our facility", said Harlan Adler, President of Ranfac.

Ranfac Corp. is pleased to offer this new website as part of its commitment to providing customers with the best possible experience. The new site is now live and can be accessed at www.ranfac.com. When visiting, join the mailing list to stay up to date on new company developments, case studies, and more. Ranfac looks forward to continuing to bring high quality products and services to its customers.

For more information, visit www.ranfac.com or contact info@ranfac.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ranfac