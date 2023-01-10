MedicarePlanTips.com Survey Shows Expanding Medicare Services Is More Popular Than Lowering Age Of Eligibility

Respondents strongly in favor of both adding additional services like vision and dental (93%) and lowering age of eligibility to 60 (84%)

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A strong majority of Americans would like to see Medicare expand its services according to a recent study conducted by MedicarePlanTips.com. While expansion is highly popular, adding coverage for services including vision, dental and hearing aids is even more popular than lowering the age of eligibility from 65 to 60.

When asked if Medicare should lower the age of eligibility, 84% of respondents replied yes while 16% replied no. Those positive numbers are high, but the numbers are even higher when respondents are asked if they want Medicare to expand their services to include dental, vision and hearing aid coverage. An incredible 93% of respondents were in favor of this, with only 7% not in favor.

There were some interesting differences in responses depending on the age of the respondent. For the question about lowering the age of eligibility, 87% of those between 20 and 34 were in favor of the change. That dropped to 84.5% for those 35 – 49, and dropped again to 79% for those of those from 50 – 64. The positive response rate was lowest in those over 65 (who are already eligible for Medicare), with 72% of this group responding yes.

For the question of expanding services to include dental and vision, 91% of those 20 – 34 were in favor of this. Those 25 – 49 were 96% in favor, respondents 50 – 64 were 95% in favor and those 65+ were 89% in favor of this expansion.

MedicarePlanTips.com collected 1,049 responses to this survey.

About MedicarePlanTips.com

MedicarePlanTips.com was founded with a simple goal… to help people understand Medicare. What it is. How it works. What it covers.

We created the website to lay out this information as clearly as possible and in plain English (with no confusing medical and/or bureaucratic jargon).

We also realize the Internet may not be the best place for many to get the information they need about Medicare. So the site also features a free search on our site so you can easily find local Medicare resources near you.

Our site is completely independent from Medicare and is not affiliated with the program in any way. Nor are we owned or operated by an insurance company or a company that sells leads to insurance companies.

View original content:

SOURCE MedicarePlanTips.com