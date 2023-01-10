Epson Unveils Next Generation of OmniLink m-Series Thermal POS Receipt Printers

New m-Series Models Offer Modern Compact Design, Versatile Connectivity, Performance, and Reliability for All Retail and Hospitality Environments

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As tablet POS systems continue to gain popularity and become more customer facing, hospitality and retail merchants are looking for systems that are both aesthetically pleasing and reliable enough to withstand low- and high-volume environments. To meet this demand, Epson today announced four new m-Series thermal receipt printers – the OmniLink® TM-m30III, TM-m30III-H, TM-50II, and TM-50II-H. Sleek and modern, the new m-Series printers deliver enhanced connectivity and reliable performance in a compact enclosure. The new models will be on display at NRF 2023: Retail's Big Show – Breakthrough from Jan. 15-17.

The Epson OmniLink® TM-m30III, TM-m30III-H, TM-50II, and TM-50II-H thermal receipt printers are built to withstand low- and high-volume environments, offer improved Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and faster print speeds, ideal for hospitality and retail markets. (PRNewswire)

The TM-m30III and TM-m30III-H offer versatile connectivity for low volume retail and hospitality environments; the TM-m50II and TM-m50II-H offer advanced connectivity, performance and quality for high-volume customers. The new m-Series printers' clean and attractive design provides visual appeal to enhance both business and customer experiences and its small size is ideal for tight spaces. The enhanced enclosure is IPX2 rated for water resistance and its specially treated antimicrobial enclosure material suppresses the growth of bacteria. Additionally, the printers have a flexible configuration, working in either a top-exit or front-exit orientation.

"Merchants are increasingly looking to POS systems that are modern and sleek, as it is a reflection of their brands and have been well-received by customers," said John Choi, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "The new m-Series printers offer a modern, compact and versatile design, a broad range of interface connectivity options and high performance and reliability to meet the demands of today's ever-changing environment."

Designed to pair perfectly with tablet-based POS systems, the OmniLink TM-m30III, TM-m30III-H and TM-m50II-H printers offer tablet charging and fast network communication at up to 20 Mbps through a single USB cable.1 Equipped with built-in Ethernet, USB-A, USB-B, and USB-C interfaces, along with an optional dual wireless interface that supports Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® connectivity, the TM-m30III, TM-m30III-H and TM-m50II-H have the flexibility to connect to almost any POS system. The OmniLink TM-m50II has the versatility to support both traditional PC-POS and mPOS systems with built-in serial, Ethernet and USB interfaces.

Engineered for reliability, the ultra-fast OmniLink TM-m50II and TM-m50II-H printers deliver print speeds of up to 500 mm/sec, ideal for today's high-volume retail and hospitality businesses, to produce fast checkouts and help minimize downtime.2 The m-Series printers allow merchants to print from Web-based applications using Epson's ePOS™ Print technology or utilize Epson Server Direct Print technology for online ordering or remote printing.3 With innovative paper-saving technology, the new m-Series printers help businesses reduce paper usage by up to 49 percent.4

Availability and Additional Features

The TM-m30III and TM-m30III-H printers will be available in Q1 2023. The TM-m50II and TM-m50II-H printers will be available in Q2 2023. All models will be available through Epson Authorized Partners. Backed by Epson's world-class service and support, the m-Series printers include a multi-year limited warranty coverage.5 Additional features below; for more information, visit www.epson.com/mseries.

Features TM-m30III TM-m30III-H TM-m50II TM-m50II-H Print Speed2 300 mm/s 300 mm/s 500 mm/s 500 mm/s Tablet Charge and Network Tethering Yes Yes No Yes Serial Interface No No Yes No iOS and Android Compatible Yes Yes Yes Yes USB Device Support Up to 2 Up to 4 1 Up to 4 USB-C Yes Yes No Yes Dual Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Yes, optional Yes, optional No Yes, optional De-Curler Yes Yes Yes Yes Auto-Cutter Yes Yes Yes Yes Limited Warranty 2 years 2 years 4 years 4 years

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

1 The actual speed depends on a variety of conditions, including performance of the mobile device, operating system, number of applications running simultaneously and the conditions of other network devices such as switches or routers.

2 Speed based on using approved Epson media. For more information, please visit www.epson.com/testedmedia

3 Requires an Internet connection.

4 Paper savings depend on the text and graphics printed on the receipt.

5 Warranty coverage varies per model. See warranty life coverage per model above.

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. OmniLink is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. Epson Preferred is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.