Boston Solar Highlights Commercial Rooftop Solar Installation at MGM Music Hall at Fenway; New Solar Power System is Expected to Produce 158,766 kWh of Renewable Energy in the First Year of Operation

PHOENIX, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint is proud to announce that its subsidiary, Boston Solar, is near completion of the commercial rooftop solar installation of the MGM Music Hall at Fenway . Using photovoltaic (PV) power generation, a proven renewable energy source, the installation will benefit from location-based advantages as PV produces power where needed without additional energy transmission costs. Putting solar panels on a commercial rooftop at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway and other urban and suburban areas can help support local resilience and energy independence.

One of the key benefits of solar power for commercial buildings is its cost-effectiveness. With retail electricity rates at record levels, it is now more attractive than ever for businesses to switch to solar power. In addition, federal and local governments offer financial incentives and tax breaks to businesses and nonprofits that use solar energy, promoting it as an attractive energy option.

Daniel Mello Guimaraes, CEO & Co-Founder of Boston Solar, stated, "we are pleased to be proud partners of the Boston Red Sox and are committed to being the preferred residential and commercial solar installer in Massachusetts. Boston Solar will continue to strive for excellence and provide superior customer service and installations to our clients as we have for nearly 12 years."

Solar power is a reliable source of energy for commercial buildings. Unlike traditional energy sources such as coal and natural gas, solar power is not subject to price fluctuations or shortages. Businesses can rely on solar power to provide a consistent and stable energy source. Additionally, using solar power can help commercial buildings reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to the fight against climate change. By using solar power, businesses and nonprofits can reduce their environmental impact and play a role in protecting the planet.

As the use of solar power continues to grow, businesses and nonprofits are increasingly turning to this clean and renewable energy source to meet their needs while saving money.

About Boston Solar–Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox

Since its founding in 2011, Boston Solar has installed more than 5,000 residential and commercial solar arrays, powering thousands of homes and businesses in New England, primarily in Massachusetts. Boston Solar's mission is to provide superior clean energy products, exceptional customer service, and the highest-quality artistry in residential and commercial installations.

For five consecutive years, Boston Solar was named a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine. In addition, Boston Solar has been recognized for its accomplishment as the recipient of the 2020 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality, acknowledging Boston Solar's track record of demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry. The Company is recognized by the Boston Business Journal and is listed as the "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" list. Boston Solar is a member of the Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE). The Company is headquartered at 55 Sixth Road, Woburn, MA 01801. Learn More at: www.bostonsolar.us.

About SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING)

SinglePoint is a sustainable lifestyle company in the solar energy and air purification markets. The Company plans to build the largest renewable energy solutions network and modernize the traditional solar energy and energy storage business model. SinglePoint continues to execute its acquisition strategy by exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's websites: www.singlepoint.com , www.bostonsolar.us , and www.boxpureair.com .

