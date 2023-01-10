Blenders Eyewear Expands Athlete Roster with Three Champion Sportswomen

Leading eyewear brand to serve as exclusive sunglasses provider for CrossFit Athlete Anikha Greer, Professional Climber Sasha DiGiulian, and Irish Track Cyclist Orla Walsh

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blenders Eyewear, the leading eyewear brand, today expanded its athlete roster with the addition of CrossFit athlete Anikha Greer, professional climber Sasha DiGiulian, and Team Ireland cyclist Orla Walsh. With this initiative, Blenders Eyewear will serve as the exclusive sunglasses partner for all three competitors as it grows its impressive athlete roster with pave-making sportswomen.



Known for its high-quality sunglasses and snow goggles, Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher. Driven by the company-wide motto of, "Life in Forward Motion," Blenders Eyewear aims to provide functional and vibrant gear designed to support active lifestyles. As a key player and innovator within the eyewear space, Blenders Eyewear continues to expand its athlete roster with inspiring and award-winning ambassadors across various sports.

"We care about athletes who persevere during challenging times and inspire all to cross the finish line no matter the roadblock," said Christian Scott, Blenders Eyewear Vice President of Marketing. "We welcome Anikha, Sasha, and Orla to the Blenders family, who are the perfect representations of focus, dedication, and drive."

Anikha Greer – Ranking among the best in the world, Anikha Greer comes from a gymnastics background and first entered the CrossFit world at 13 years old. Today, at 19 years old, Greer has achieved numerous accolades including winning the Canwest Games and achieving an overall ranking of 16 th in the world and 1 st in Canada at the CrossFit Open. Greer has competed as an elite in international competitions such as Wodapalooza, the Canwest Games, the Madrid championship, and the Rogue Invitational.





Sasha DiGiulian – Sasha DiGiulian is one of the most decorated female climbers in the world who constantly pushes the boundaries of what most believe to be impossible. Over the course of her career, she was Female Overall World Champion twice, the undefeated Pan-American Champion for a 10-year span, and 3-time U.S. National Champion. She was the first North American woman and third woman in the World to climb a grade 5.14d, (9a), and traveled to over 50 countries while accomplishing 30+ First and First Female Ascents.





Orla Walsh – Orla Walsh is a 9x national champion Irish international track cyclist and national record holder. Walsh first began cycling as a way to commute to work in 2016 and quickly became captivated with the sport. By 2017, Walsh applied for a talent identification program with Cycling Ireland and was selected to join the Irish development team.

"Life in forward motion means a life full of adventure where you don't let your past define you," said Anikha Greer. "We're thrilled to join the Blenders Eyewear team as we look to achieve new goals and challenges in 2023."

About Blenders Eyewear

