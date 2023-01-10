Ampersand Capital Partners' Marina Pellón-Consunji Recognized by GrowthCap as a 2022 Top 40 under 40 Growth Investor

WELLESLEY, Mass., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand is proud to announce that Marina Pellón-Consunji, a Partner at the firm, has been recognized as a Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investor by GrowthCap. GrowthCap selected the awardees based on the depth of their deal experience, ability to help the companies in which they invest, collaborative work style and progression towards firm and industry leadership roles.

"I am proud to be part of the Ampersand team and the decades of experience we bring in helping build middle market healthcare companies into market leaders," said Ms. Pellón-Consunji. "I believe our unique blend of skills and focused experience has proven valuable to our portfolio companies. It is an honor to partner with innovative founder-entrepreneurs in growing their businesses and contributing to their success."

Ms. Pellón-Consunji joined Ampersand in 2013 and helped open the firm's European office in 2017. At Ampersand, she has leveraged her scientific background to lead investments in growing life sciences and healthcare companies while supporting management teams to define and execute growth strategies. These growth initiatives have included facility buildouts, geographic expansions, new product development and M&A. Ms. Pellón-Consunji's portfolio company responsibilities have included Vibalogics, Brammer Bio, Genewiz, LakePharma, ProtaGene, Genoptix, and Gyros PTI. She holds a degree in Biological Chemistry from Wellesley College and prior to joining Ampersand worked in biochemistry laboratories at Harvard Medical School.

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

The recognition presented herein is from a third-party that is not affiliated with Ampersand Capital Partners. Ampersand Capital Partners submitted nominations to be considered for the GrowthCap Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors of 2022 award. The third-party independently assessed nominees based on multiple criteria. The awards and designations presented are the opinion of the third-party conferring the award or designation and not of Ampersand Capital Partners. Recognitions by third-parties are not indicative of future performance. Ampersand Capital Partners paid a fee to participate and/or distribute the results. The receipt of compensation influences and is likely to present a potential material conflict of interest, relating to any granted award or designation. There can be no assurance that other providers or surveys would reach the same conclusions as the foregoing. For additional details on the award selection criteria and methodology, please visit https://growthcapadvisory.com/growthcaps-top-40-under-40-growth-investors-of-2022/

