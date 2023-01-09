VAIO® Returns to Consumer Electronics Show with Exciting New Lineup

Prestigious Computer Brand Showcases at CES

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAIO®, the premier Japanese computer brand known for exceptional quality laptops equipped with the latest technology, returns to the showroom floor of CES to present its incredible high-performance laptops. Through its partnerships with ESI, VAIO displayed laptops currently available as well as offered a sneak peek of new products coming soon.

(PRNewswire)

"We are very pleased to showcase VAIO to everyone around the world at CES," said Masaki Yamano, President & CEO of VAIO Corporation. "We will continue to make every effort to provide VAIO PC to more people worldwide to enhance their performance."

During CES, VAIO unveiled its new line of laptops featuring exceptional craftmanship, an elegant design, and innovative technology. The new VAIO lineup coming to stores in 2023 will be available in two screen sizes, 14" and 16", include the latest Intel processors, and are designed to deliver the premium performance and precision that is synonymous with the VAIO brand.

At the ESI booth, visitors also experienced both VAIO SX and FE series featuring 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Windows 11, which are available in the US and throughout Mexico.

Only innovative technology and smart engineering could create the VAIO SX series. Manufactured with exacting Japanese precision the VAIO SX, the best in class, just got classier.

The VAIO FE series delivers a powerful performance and is priced affordably to offer consumers a premium option for their computing needs at an incredible value. The VAIO FE Series, launched in the US and recently expanded into Mexico, where it is available at Walmart and Walmart.com.mx.

About VAIO

VAIO Corporation was established on July 1, 2014, spinning off from Sony's PC business. With management, development and manufacturing operations headquartered in Azumino City, Nagano, Japan (the birthplace of Sony VAIO models), VAIO Corporation embraces the past while innovating for the future. Building upon VAIO's rich history and "VAIO DNA", VAIO Corporation continues the storied tradition of building superior products which emphasize craftsmanship with beautiful styling. A deep understanding of its customer base has proven key VAIO Corporation's success. This approach is why VAIO Corporation is a leader in bringing technological innovation and design to its users everywhere.

"VAIO" and "VAIO logo" are trademarks or registered trademarks of VAIO Corporation. The use of the "VAIO" trademark is by the permission of and subject to license with VAIO Corporation.

Media Contact:

Shay Pantano

shay@socialhouseinc.com

+1 212-731-9770

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VAIO