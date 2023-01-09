OncoPep to Present Clinical and Pipeline Update to Investors at BioTech Showcase 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoPep, Inc. is proud to be a presenter at this year's Biotech Showcase January 9-11 in San Francisco. The company will be sending members of its executive team including Chief Operating Officer Michael Krepps and Chief Strategy Officer Jaehan Park. The Showcase, hosted by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development.

"We're excited about presenting an overview of our clinical progress to-date and our future development plans for our pipeline to investors as well as to potential pharma/biotech collaborators," said CSO Jaehan Park. "Being together with industry professionals at this well-established, highly respected conference will foster and create funding opportunities for us and give us the chance to set up partnerships to accelerate our development timelines. The timing of this conference is key as it will set the tone for the year."

OncoPep's presentation is scheduled to be given at 3 pm on January 10. Along with the presentation to the conference, the OncoPep team will also be participating in both in-person and virtual one-on-one partnering meetings.

"OncoPep strives to continually build our investor network to ensure we have the funding necessary to allow our scientists and staff to focus on bringing our immunotherapeutics to the patients who desperately need them," said COO Michael Krepps. "With this year's Biotech Showcase, we get an excellent start on 2023's efforts to generate investor interest in OncoPep's pipeline so that we may continue the development of novel, life-saving therapeutics."

About OncoPep, Inc:

OncoPep, Inc. is developing novel immunotherapeutics to prevent the progression of cancer, extend survival, and restore the quality of life of patients. OncoPep's lead program, PVX-410, is an investigational, multi-peptide therapeutic vaccine being evaluated to treat Smoldering Multiple Myeloma (SMM) and Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) by stimulating an immune response against cancer cells.

