Jackery Completes its High-End Solar Generator Pro Family with Launch of 3000 Pro and 1500 Pro at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the global leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, has added two more innovative portable solar generators, the 3000 Pro and 1500 Pro, to its high-end Pro family, giving those who love the outdoors a wider choice of power supply options. The two new products debuting at CES 2023, the largest tech event in the world being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center between Jan 5 and 8, can be seen at Jackery's booth (number 8943). With the 1000 Pro and 2000 Pro also having launched in 2022, the Jackery high-end Solar Generator Pro family is now complete, all set to fully satisfy a wide range of different needs and uses for outdoor lovers.

Go Green with Jackery's High-End Solar Generator Pro Family

The Solar Generator concept is the result of Jackery's years of research and development into solar energy and portable power generation. A solar generator is a solar solution that combines a portable power station with solar panels. It converts sun energy captured by solar panels into electrical power and then stores it in a portable power station for later use.

Jackery's high-end Pro family solar generators have zero emissions and provide sustainable energy. They can achieve ultra-solar charging at an optimal speed of 1.8 hours. They are also adaptable to cold environments as cold as -20°C (-4°F), making them reliable backup power resources when encountering extreme weather such as a winter storm. The solar panels boost an industry-leading solar conversion efficiency rate of up to 25%, allowing solar generators to produce more energy. Even in hot weather and cloudy days, they can outperform conventional solar panels.

Promising all-round safety, the four products of the Pro family are all shock-resistant and fire-retardant to UL 94V-0 standards. They are all equipped with intelligent Battery Management Systems (BMS) providing 12 forms of protection to cover all kinds of unexpected scenarios including over-current, short current, over-discharge, overcharge, over voltage, thermal protection, and more. This adds extra safety for users when they are enjoying time together with family and friends and cannot spare time to pay close attention to the device's status. Thanks to its unrivaled cooling system supported by high-precision chips and a maximum of nine sensors, the products achieve dissipation efficiency by 30%.

An ideal choice for power on the go, Jackery's high-end Pro family solar generators are lighter and smaller. They can be quickly set up in just one minute and can power up to 99% of devices needed for outdoor life. With magnetized foldable solar panels, the products are easily transportable and free up space thanks to the compact design. The sound they produce during operation is as quiet as a whisper, only 30-46 decibels.

Jackery's Latest Answer to Outdoor Lovers' Different Needs

For over a decade, Jackery has been a pioneer of renewable energy technology, specializing in versatile portable solar generators. The company has used its experience and expertise in solar energy to develop high-performance, safe, and affordable portable power generators that reduce people's reliance on fossil fuels. The Jackery Solar Generator Pro family, with enhanced safety features and a wide range of power capacity options, is the brand's latest answer to meet a wide range of requirements.

With fast-charging capabilities, the Jackery 1000 pro and 1500 pro are ideal for camping trips. The Jackery 2000 Pro and 3000 Pro have more storage capacity, they make excellent RV companions or reliable emergency backups. The 3000 Pro, for example, can support a family to maintain basic needs of life such as emergency lighting, food preservation or cooking, and survive a power outage for at most two days on a single full charge.

It is also a good choice for families and individuals who enjoy spending time outdoors. Whether exploring new and untouched lands, going camping, going on an RV trip, or simply staying in the backyard for a cozy weekend, Jackery's Pro family ensures easy access to clean power at all times, both on and off the grid.

The Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro and Solar Generator 1500 Pro with 1 SolarSaga 200W are priced at USD 1699 and USD 2099, respectively. Pre-orders start from January 16th on Jackery's official website with a warm-up discount of 15% OFF while the official sale date is February 1st. For more information, please visit Jackery's official website at https://www.jackery.com/.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a vision to offer green energy to everyone, everywhere. Jackery launched the world's first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed the world's first portable solar panels in 2018. Having introduced solar generators to the great outdoors, Jackery fulfills the power needs of every nature-lover, inspiring them to explore further and seek more extraordinary experiences than before.

Expanding its footprint from the US to Europe, Japan, and China, Jackery has sold more than 2 million units globally since 2018, with its products consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon. The brand has so far received 40 prestigious international design awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, the A' Design Award and Competition, the Best of IFA Award and the CES Innovation Award.

