Telit Cinterion 5G FN980 and FN990 Series Data Cards Validated for Use with NVIDIA Jetson Xavier and Jetson Orin

Telit Cinterion is one of the first NVIDIA technology partners to validate 5G networking for the NVIDIA ® Jetson AGX Orin™ and NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX system-on-modules

Industrial-grade, M.2 data cards deliver fiber-like mobile broadband connection for Jetson-powered AI devices operating under public or private networks, including millimeter wave with FN980 modules

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, a global leader in the internet of things (IoT), today announced it has completed verification of its 5G FN980 and FN990 series data cards for use with NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Xavier™, Jetson AGX Orin and Jetson Orin NX modules. Based on the 3GPP Release 15 and 16 standards respectively, the FN980 and FN990 modules are ideal for high-performance and bandwidth-intensive applications enabled by NVIDIA Jetson modules— the world's smallest, most powerful and energy-efficient AI supercomputers built for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and machines, as well as for edge computing.

(PRNewsfoto/Telit) (PRNewswire)

Extensively certified for use in 5G networks around the world, the 5G industrial-grade, M.2 data cards deliver fiber-like mobile broadband connection for devices operating under public or private networks as well as millimeter wave with FN980 modules. To learn more, visit: https://www.telit.com/5g-data-card-sample/.

Telit Cinterion is one of the first IoT technology providers to validate 5G networking for NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, a new generation of the Orin family designed for applications including autonomous robotics, smart cameras, computer vision and other applications that require AI and/or machine learning (ML) at the edge. Jetson Orin NX modules deliver up to 100 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of AI performance in the smallest Jetson form factor, with power configurable between 10W and 25W. Jetson Orin NX enables 3x the performance of Jetson AGX Xavier and 5x the performance of Jetson Xavier NX, making it ideal for small-form-factor, low-power products like drones and handheld devices. It features an NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU and 8-core Arm® Cortex®-A78AE CPUs, along with next-generation deep learning and vision accelerators. High-speed interfaces, faster memory bandwidth and multimodal sensor support provide the ability to feed multiple concurrent AI application pipelines.

The FN990 and FN980 series 5G data cards enable high-speed commercial deployments for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators and service providers. The 4G/5G multimode operation allows new product concepts to be tested and deployed quickly everywhere long-term evolution (LTE) is available as 5G rollouts continue. The industrial-grade M.2 form factor provides an easy 5G migration path for end-products already in the M.2 market with 3G and 4G solutions. It is suitable for enterprise routers and industrial gateways, high-speed fixed wireless access Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), private LTE/5G networks, video broadcasting and surveillance.

"As a member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, we are contributing our 5G cellular adapter modules to the Jetson ecosystem," said Marco Contento, VP of product management, mobile broadband, Telit Cinterion. "We are keeping pace with the speed of innovation while anticipating needs and leading innovation. When it comes to engineering solutions for AI devices and AMRs — which require networking that is reliable, low latency and high speed — our partners can trust Telit Cinterion."

Both NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and the Telit 5G data cards are now available globally. The 16GB version of the Jetson Orin NX will be available in mass production as of January 2023. To learn more, visit: https://www.telit.com/telit-nvidia-jetson-platform/.

For a live demo, meet the team at CES 2023 in booth # 10844.

