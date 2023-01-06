Sino Wealth License and Deploy CEVA Bluetooth® Low Energy IP for its Connectivity MCUs

SH87F881X family of connectivity MCUs and modules leverage CEVA's industry leading Bluetooth LE IP for ultra-low power wireless connectivity

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Electronics Show – CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions, today announced that Sino Wealth Electronic Ltd., a leader in integrated circuit design for micro controller unit (MCU) has licensed and deployed CEVA's Bluetooth connectivity platform - RivieraWaves Bluetooth Low Energy 5 IP in its latest SH87F881X family of connectivity MCUs targeting white goods and the broader Industrial IoT (IIoT) markets.

"Wireless connectivity has become a primary requirement for all varieties of white and brown goods in order to connect them into the smart home ecosystem," said Slug Zhang, Director of Connectivity Business Unit at Sino Wealth. "By integrating CEVA's lowest power Bluetooth Low Energy IP into our MCUs, we can reinforce our leadership in these markets and extend our reach into IIoT markets."

"Sino Wealth is widely recognized as a front-runner in the home appliance MCU market," said Tal Shalev, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at CEVA. "We are pleased to partner with them to add Bluetooth LE connectivity to their product portfolio and increase their footprint in home automation."

CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms provide comprehensive solutions for both Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth dual mode connectivity. Each platform consists of a hardware baseband controller, plus a feature-rich software protocol stack. A flexible radio interface allows the platforms to be deployed with either RivieraWaves RF or various partners' RF IP, enabling optimal selection of foundry and process node. All the latest features of Bluetooth are supported, including Isochronous Channels with full LE Audio and Auracast™ broadcast audio solution, Direction Finding (AoA/AoD), LE Channel Classification and other enhancements. With more than 3 billion devices shipped to date and dozens of licensees, the RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP is widely deployed in consumer and IoT devices with many of the world's leading semiconductors companies and OEMs, including smartphones, tablets, wireless speakers, wireless headsets and earbuds, hearing aids and other wearables. For more information on RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms, go to https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/rivierawaves-bluetooth-platforms/.

About Sino Wealth Electronics Co., Ltd

Sino Wealth was established on July 13, 1994 and was listed on the GEM of Shenzhen Stock Exchange on June 13, 2012. Sino Wealth is mainly engaged in the research & development, design and sale of integrated circuit chips of its own brand. It also provides corresponding system solutions and after-sales technical support services. Sino Wealth's main products are industrial control level microcontroller chips and OLED display driver chips – the microcontroller chips are mainly used for home appliance main control, lithium battery management, motor Control, smart meters and the Internet of Things - the OLED display driver chips are mainly used for screen display drivers of mobile phones and wearable products. Sino Wealth is one of the major manufacturers of industrial control single chips and is in the leading group in the field of home appliance MCUs, benefiting from China development into the world's largest manufacturing base of home appliances and electronic products. Sino Wealth is the first batch of integrated circuit design companies recognized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China and the Shanghai Municipal Information Office. It is also recognized as a Shanghai Enterprise Technology Center. It is a high-tech enterprise and a key integrated circuit design enterprise recognized by the state. For more information, visit https://www.sinowealth.com.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. These technologies are offered in combination with our Intrinsix IP integration services, helping our customers address their most complex and time-critical integrated circuit design projects. Leveraging our technologies and chip design skills, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense and IoT.

Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB), NB-IoT and GNSS are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter , YouTube, Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/74483/ceva__inc__logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE CEVA, Inc.