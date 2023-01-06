MANDY BARNETT's performance at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club includes selections from the Great American Songbook as well as her 2021 critically acclaimed album, 'Every Star Above', where she reworks Billie Holiday's legendary album 'Lady In Satin'. Variety Magazine named 'Every Star Above' one of the "Best Albums of 2021" and the album reached #1 on the iTunes Jazz Charts. Tickets for MANDY BARNETT at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday February 18 at 7 & 9:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features World-Renowned Vocalist MANDY BARNETT on Saturday February 18 at 7 & 9:30 P.M. Grand Ole Opry Member Mandy Barnett, one of Nashville's enduring musical treasures who has showcased her mesmerizing voice on stages across the globe, started singing at five years old. Barnett has been singing ever since.

World-Renowned Vocalist MANDY BARNETT performs at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday February 18 at 7 & 9:30 P.M. Tickets available at: www.jimmysoncongress.com (PRNewswire)

"When people start talking about Mandy Barnett , eventually the word 'amazing' gets used"

"Big, silky, expressive voice"

— BILLBOARD

"Vocal finesse"

— NEW YORK TIMES

"When people start talking about Mandy Barnett, eventually the word 'amazing' gets used."

— AUSTIN CHRONICLE

"Taking on one of the greatest records ever made ─ Billie Holiday's penultimate 1958 album 'Lady in Satin' ─ might be a fool's errand. But not in the very capable hands of Mandy Barnett…Mandy Barnett's 'Every Star Above' arrives as much more than a covers album…It's irrefutable evidence there are no genres or styles Barnett cannot conquer."

— AMERICAN SONGWRITER (2021 Album Review 'Every Star Above')

"Mandy Barnett was born to make this album. 'Every Star Above's songs from the Great American Songbook — the same songs Billie Holiday performed for her 'Lady in Satin' — are perfect matches for Barnett's lush and sultry vocals, and she captures perfectly every note and phrase."

— NO DEPRESSION (2021 Album Review 'Every Star Above')

Mandy Barnett's most recent critically acclaimed album, Every Star Above, celebrates and reworks selections from one of Billie Holiday's greatest albums Lady In Satin, with original arrangements by the late legend Sammy Nestico. Variety Magazine named Every Star Above one of the "Best Albums of 2021" and it reached #1 on the iTunes Jazz Chart.

Barnett first gained national prominence as the original star of one of the first "jukebox" musicals, "Always...Patsy Cline" at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium. Barnett, as Patsy Cline, performs on the original cast soundtrack album and is the only actress to have played the role on the historic Ryman stage where Cline's legend began. The Ryman shows sold out nightly and received rave reviews, and Barnett has wowed critics and audiences ever since with her concerts and recordings.

Barnett's critically lauded albums include I've Got a Right to Cry, named the "Top Country Album" by Rolling Stone in the year of its release and produced by renowned Nashville Sound pioneer Owen Bradley, who also produced Cline's most loved chart-toppers (as well as producing Loretta Lynn, Brenda Lee, and k.d. lang). And ROLLING STONE continued to honor this landmark album, placing it in 2019 on two of its "best of" lists of seminal classic country works.

But Barnett is not one to be musically boxed in. Barnett's acclaimed 2018 album Strange Conversation, an Americana blend of Roots, Pop, and R&B tunes, includes a duet with John Hiatt and a soulful rendition of Neil Sedaka's "My World Keeps Slipping Away", which Sedaka himself sent to Barnett to record. AllMusic hails Strange Conversation as the "richest record of her career: surprising, lively, and deeply felt," and The Philadelphia Inquirer, which listed Strange Conversation among the best roots albums of 2018, notes that Barnett "takes a disparate collection of pop, soul, and rock numbers and makes a riveting personal statement."

As further testament to her diversity, when asked about her favorite composer, Barnett's as likely to cite Cole Porter or George Gershwin as she is Willie Nelson or Dolly Parton. In fact, along the lines of highlighting Barnett's range, her 2020 A Nashville Songbook, a highly praised album of reimagined, multi-generational pop and country gems produced by Fred Mollin (producer of Johnny Mathis, Kris Kristofferson, Jimmy Webb, etc.), was inspired by Barnett's popular "Nashville Songbook" concert.

Barnett's music has also been featured in many major film and television soundtracks (most recently, in The CW Network's series "The Flash"), including projects starring Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones, Martin Sheen, Reese Witherspoon, Matthew Broderick, Sigourney Weaver, Ellen Burstyn, Bill Paxton, and SpongeBob SquarePants. Besides soundtrack work, Barnett often contributes tracks to other types of musical compilations, and she has appeared on "The Tonight Show," "The Late Show," "CBS Sunday Morning," PBS's "Sessions at West 54th," PBS's "Bluegrass Underground," and numerous other programs.

MANDY BARNETT Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows included 9 NEA Jazz Masters, 52 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 46 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 575+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for MANDY BARNETT at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday Saturday February 18, 2023 at 7 & 9:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/.

PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S

An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club put heart and soul into creating a stunning full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound & lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach with professional and experienced event staff ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, or fill out Jimmy's Private Event Request Form.

Website:

http://www.jimmysoncongress.com

Contact:

Suzanne Bresette

suzanne@jimmysoncongress.com

888-603-JAZZ

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club - Serious Jazz, Blues & Cuisine! (PRNewsfoto/Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club