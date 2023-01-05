Practising Law Institute and NAM (National Arbitration and Mediation) Collaborate on CLE Programming

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit learning organization Practising Law Institute (PLI) and alternative dispute resolution (ADR) provider NAM (National Arbitration and Mediation) will jointly offer a series of CLE programs focused on ADR starting in 2023.

Together, PLI and NAM will develop customized programs with leading specialists in arbitration and mediation, including neutrals from NAM's highly respected nationwide panel, to develop timely, informative One-Hour Briefings that will be presented by PLI free of charge. These programs will be eligible for CLE credit in all MCLE states.

The first Briefing in the series, Resolving Coverage Disputes in Mediation, will feature an in-depth discussion on the unique issues attendant to confronting and addressing coverage disputes, with particular attention paid to the practical benefits of resolving these disputes via mediation. Presented by expert mediator Richard P. Byrne of NAM, this hour-long discussion will be valuable to attorneys in private practice, insurance claims professionals, and in-house counsel. Scheduled to be presented live on February 21, 2023, the Briefing will be available to stream on-demand in the following weeks.

This initiative was developed by Mark Miele, PLI's Director of Product Strategy & Development, and Sharon Pedersen, NAM's Senior Director of CLE & Market Development, with programs produced by Amy Taub, Director, One-Hour Briefings for PLI.

About PLI

Practising Law Institute is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI is chartered by the Regents of the University of the State of New York and was founded in 1933 by Harold P. Seligson. PLI provides the highest quality, accredited, continuing legal and professional education programs in a variety of formats. This content is delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including prominent lawyers, judges, investment bankers, accountants, corporate counsel, and U.S. and international government regulators. PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform. The essence of PLI's mission is its commitment to the pro bono community.

About NAM

NAM is a full-service provider of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) services — supporting clients throughout the United States and in major cities around the world through a highly secure suite of onsite, virtual, and hybrid forums. NAM is recognized for its superb customer service, its market-leading technology, and an exceptional panel of arbitrators and mediators. Throughout NAM's 30-year history, the company has consistently earned prominent awards and recognitions. NAM works with more than 10,000 commercial entities, including more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

