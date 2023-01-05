New era in China: Turkish expat pursues dream in Ningbo

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Erdem Ozturk from Turkiye has been living in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang province for 10 years. The city's hospitality, congenial business climate and tasty food were what convinced him to stay and pursue his dream in the city.

Ozturk first arrived in Ningbo in 2013 before setting up his own business in 2021 after witnessing the great economic growth potential of the city. His company trades machines and steel, and also helps overseas brands enter China through cross-border e-commerce.

During his free time, the Turkish would explore different places in Ningbo and share his experiences via social media platforms.

Ozturk recently even contacted the government of his hometown - Bursa in Turkiye - and suggested that it establish a sisterhood relationship with Ningbo.

