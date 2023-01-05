ArcLight Announces the Promotion of Lucius Taylor to Partner

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC (" ArcLight ") has announced that Lucius Taylor has been promoted to Partner. Lucius joined ArcLight in 2007 and is an integral part of the investment team with a particular focus on natural gas infrastructure assets. He has over two decades of experience in energy infrastructure investment experience and is a key member of the firm's Investment Committee. Prior to joining ArcLight, Mr. Taylor was a Vice President in the Energy and Natural Resource Group at FBR Capital Markets, where he focused on raising public and private capital for companies in the power and energy sectors. Mr. Taylor earned a Bachelor of Arts in Geology from Colorado College, a Master of Science in Hydrogeology from the University of Nevada, and a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Commenting on the promotion, Managing Partner and Founder, Dan Revers, said, "ArcLight continues to invest in the development of our people and team to support our growth and success. I am delighted to recognize the accomplishments of Lucius who has made many meaningful contributions to the firm over the years."

About ArcLight

ArcLight is a leading private equity firm focused on energy, infrastructure and energy transition with a successful long-term track record, including in investing in companies that provide decarbonizing energy solutions with a strong focus on ESG. Founded in 2001, the firm helped pioneer an asset-based approach to investing across the power, renewables, infrastructure and broader energy value chain. Since then, ArcLight has invested approximately US$27 billion in 122 transactions, including over US$11 billion of equity capital into the electrification segment, which includes power, transmission, renewable infrastructure and energy transition investments. More information about ArcLight can be found at www.arclight.com.

