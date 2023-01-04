The Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company appoints two new members to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company today announced that it has appointed Mark Thompson and Nikiwe Bikitsha to its Board of Directors. The new appointments took effect on December 31, 2022

The Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company acts as a guardian of the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Established in 1941, the Trust Principles cover a number of matters including the all-important preservation of independence, integrity, and freedom from bias in the gathering and dissemination of information and news.

"I am delighted to welcome Mark Thompson and Nikiwe Bikitsha to the Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company's Board of Directors," said Kim Williams, Chairman of the Founders Share Company's Board. "Customers around the world depend on Thomson Reuters to provide reliable, objective news and information. Both Mark and Nikiwe have unique, successful careers in journalism and media leadership, and I know that they will be valuable colleagues in sustaining the Trust Principles, which are so fundamental to the standing and operation of Thomson Reuters."

Bikitsha is a media and communications professional with 25 years of experience in South Africa. She has worked in various media, including radio, television, and digital media. She currently advises corporates and multilateral organizations on strategic communications and content creation.

Bikitsha has served on the Nelson Mandela Foundation's Board of Trustees and the Deloitte Africa board, as well as being a member of the Deloitte Global board's advisory council. She has also been a member of the President of South Africa's National Planning Commission, where she has contributed her expertise on issues such as transformation, communications, and reputation. Bikitsha believes that her experience in both the media and accounting industries has given her a strong understanding of the importance of integrity and the value of independence.

Thompson has spent four decades in the media industry in major roles at the BBC, where he rose to be Director General, and more recently as Chief Executive at The New York Times. His experience covers the spectrum of media delivery technologies with a profound understanding, and in many ways a unique perspective, of news and current affairs in the world today. He is currently the Co-Chair of IFPIM (International Fund for Public Interest Media), which aligns with his personal belief in the importance of independent information for a global audience.

Thompson has extensive board experience, currently serving as the Chairman of Ancestry.com, Deputy Chair of the Royal Shakespeare Company, as well as being an Advisor to the Supervisory Board of Axel Springer.

