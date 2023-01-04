TENEO APPOINTS GEOFF MORRELL PRESIDENT, GLOBAL STRATEGY & COMMUNICATIONS

Key senior leadership appointment to support the firm's ongoing growth around the world

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Geoff Morrell as President, Global Strategy & Communications, a newly formed position in the firm. Geoff will serve as an advisor to Teneo's clients while also helping further enhance and expand the firm's service offerings and drive the continued growth of the business around the world.

Geoff has spent the past 15 years as a senior advisor to top U.S. government officials and corporate CEOs. He was most recently the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at The Walt Disney Company and prior to that held a similar role with bp, the global energy company.

"We are very pleased to welcome Geoff to Teneo's senior leadership team as part of our continuous drive to deliver the highest level of advice and insight to our firm's clients around the world," said Paul Keary, CEO of Teneo. "Few in our industry have had more experience and success navigating the intersection of media, government and business as Geoff. He is truly one of the leading strategic communications and public affairs professionals in the world and when he became available we were determined to add him to our team. As CEOs and their teams manage engagement with a wide range of stakeholders, having an advisor like Geoff, who brings with him the broad, integrated services of Teneo, will be critical to helping them navigate today's demanding business environment."

"I am delighted to be starting the next chapter of my career with Teneo and look forward to working with Paul and the firm's tremendously talented team," Morrell said. "Over the course of my career, I have moved from journalism to government to big corporations, and now I am thrilled to be joining and helping to lead one of the world's top consulting firms. I am excited to bring my experience and learnings to help CEOs navigate today's complex world -- whether it be reputational challenges, regulatory hurdles, business issues or geopolitical risk. Teneo has best in class talent on staff to help provide holistic solutions to global companies. The firm's integrated service offer is unlike any in the industry, and I look forward to helping more companies benefit from it."

Prior to Disney, Geoff spent 10 years with bp, including five at the company's London headquarters overseeing global communications, government relations and advocacy campaigns. He moved to London in 2017 to become bp's Group Head of Communications & External Affairs and in 2020 became Executive Vice President, Communications & Advocacy.

From 2007 to 2011, Geoff was the Pentagon Press Secretary and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, serving as the chief spokesman for Defense Secretary Robert M. Gates and the U.S. military. He was appointed by President George W. Bush and continued to serve under President Barack Obama. He was awarded the Medal for Distinguished Public Service, the highest honor the Department of Defense can give to a political appointee, for his service in both administrations.

Before entering public service, Geoff was a White House correspondent for ABC News. He spent seven years reporting in the network's Chicago, Washington and Jerusalem bureaus and eight years prior to that reporting for local stations across the country.

Geoff holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Columbia University and a Bachelor's Degree from Georgetown University.

About Teneo

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. We partner with our clients globally to do great things for a better future.

Drawing upon our global team and expansive network of senior advisors, we provide advisory services across our five business segments on a stand-alone or fully integrated basis to help our clients solve complex business challenges. Our clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other corporations, financial institutions and organizations.

Our full range of advisory services includes strategic communications, investor relations, financial transactions and restructuring, management consulting, physical and cyber risk, organizational design, board and executive search, geopolitics and government affairs, corporate governance, ESG and DE&I.

The firm has more than 1,500 employees located in 40+ offices around the world.

For more information about Teneo, please visit teneo.com.

