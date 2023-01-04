Panasonic Automotive Launches nanoe™ X Portable Air Purifier in North America to Improve In-Vehicle Environment and Passenger Experience

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at CES 2023, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America, a tier one automotive supplier, announces the launch of its nanoe™ X portable in-vehicle air cleaner that provides and protects cabin air purity in North America. This air purifier not only reduces odors, but it helps inhibit viruses, bacteria, mold, and allergens, both air-borne and on surfaces. Removing these hazardous substances can ensure cleaner air for everyone in the vehicle for an overall healthier driving experience. The air purifier will be on display at the Panasonic booth #16317 LVCC Main Hall.

Panasonic's unique, patented nanoe X technology has been used in a wide range of products from hair dryers to air conditioners to indoor air quality solutions; it is now being deployed in a new, portable in-vehicle product that ensures cars can provide a healthier cabin with cleaner air. With American drivers spending an average of more than 17,600 minutes behind the wheel each year¹, innovations like the nanoe X in-vehicle air cleaner can enhance the comfort and quality of the environment where people spend so much of their time.

"This product is a simple solution that can enhance the driver and passenger experience by making their surroundings cleaner and cabin air healthier to breathe," said Andrew Poliak, CTO of Panasonic Automotive Systems. "Over the past few years, vehicles have evolved to become the second home – and with more travelers on the road, we are pleased to offer consumers a way to enhance the air quality and wellbeing of their families, passengers, and themselves in their vehicles."

The patented nanoe X technology uses hydroxyl radicals proven² to inhibit harmful substances and reduce odor intensity. 'Nanoe' are nano-sized electrostatic atomized water particles produced by applying a high voltage to water collected from the air and contains hydroxyl radicals (highly reactive components) that easily act on various substances. Panasonic's nanoe X takes this process of producing hydroxyl radicals and increases it exponentially compared to conventional products, delivering the next evolution of in-cabin air quality.

The nanoe X air purifying product is certified by the California Air Resource Board (CARB) as well as UL-ETL, the Underwriters Laboratories and the Electrical Testing Laboratory, two testing and certification authorities for U.S. safety standards for lighting, electronics, materials, and equipment. In addition to its advanced scientific approach and safety certification, the nanoe X air purifier offers simple operation and activation, cleaning car cabins in approximately two hours at a whisper-level sound of approximately 36 decibels. The after-market product is USB powered and adaptable to most vehicle brands or models. With no need to adjust the vehicle's factory-installed air filtration system, the Panasonic nanoe X air purifier can be manually placed into the cupholders of most vehicles.

This product launch is part of Panasonic's broader GREEN IMPACT initiative that is aimed at achieving a better quality of life for society and a sustainable global environment. As part of its commitment to sustainability, the company has outlined ambitious goals for decreasing the company's own CO2 emission to virtually net-zero by 2030 and working toward 300 million tons in avoided emissions by 2050.

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and is a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive is head quartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich. For more information on Panasonic Automotive, please visit https://na.panasonic.com/us/automotive-solutions

