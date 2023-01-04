Midori & Friends Announces 30th Anniversary Gala

Celebrating 30 Years of Music Magic

Performances by

Midori and special guests

February 15, 2023 | 6 PM

J.W. Marriott Essex House

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midori & Friends celebrates its 30th anniversary with a gala at the J.W. Marriott Essex House on February 15, 2023. The event honors founder Midori and her transformational vision to deliver free, adventurous, high-quality music education to New York City public schools, and launch the next era of our work to make music a part of every student's education. Ron E. Claiborne, Board Chair, will host the event, which will include performances by Midori & Friends students, special guests, and Midori herself. Tickets are available at give.midoriandfriends.org/gala30.

Claiborne states, "What Midori & Friends does is extraordinary and it shouldn't be. In a perfect world, all children would have the opportunity to study an instrument or take singing lessons. They would have access to performances of a wide and diverse range of musical genres. They would know and partake in the magic that is music. But in this imperfect world, all too often, that is not the case. For 30 years, Midori & Friends has helped fill that void. Through the vision, spirit, and generosity of our founder, hundreds of thousands of young people have been able to experience the myriad rewards of music. Music helps make a complete child. That is not a theory. It is our mission. On this landmark occasion, we celebrate all that Midori & Friends has achieved over three decades and all that we will achieve for many years to come."

Midori & Friends

Midori & Friends is a premier provider and trusted leader in music education throughout New York City, providing high-quality, engaging, and culturally enriching music education programs to public students in pre-K through grade 12. Midori & Friends programs are offered at no cost to students and are available to all children regardless of their musical ability, education, or economic background. Our programs invite students and their families to discover musical traditions from cultures around the world, cultivate courageous self-expression, embrace the joy of learning, and develop a spirit of service.

