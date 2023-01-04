ACE Cash Express Raises Over $54,000 for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and Childhood Cancer Research

DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Cash Express (ACE), a Populus Financial Group brand , raised $54,841 for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) during their annual fundraising event, the Give A Little Campaign. ALSF is changing the lives of children with cancer by funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer.

ACE Cash Express presented a $54,841 donation to Liz Scott & Jay Scott, Co-Executive Directors of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (PRNewswire)

One of the projects supported by ALSF donations are Young Investigator Grants which are designed to fill the critical need for startup funds for less experienced researchers to pursue promising research ideas. These grants encourage and cultivate the best and brightest researchers of the future to pursue ideas for novel treatments and cures for pediatric cancer, as well as safer and less toxic cancer treatments for children. Attracting and retaining the best and brightest early career scientists is critical to the future of childhood cancer research. Funding at this stage will encourage and steer promising researchers toward long-term careers in pediatric oncology investigation, and the ACE contribution will fund a Young Investigator Grant for one year.

"We are delighted that ACE Cash Express chose to partner with us again this year. Their employees and customers are long standing supporters, and their dedication truly makes a difference," said Liz Scott, Alex's Mom and Co-Executive Director at Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. "We are grateful for their continued partnership in the fight to end childhood cancer."

Since Alex set up her first lemonade stand in 2000, ALSF has raised more than $250 million. That money has helped fund more than 1,000 cutting-edge research projects at nearly 150 institutions, created a Travel For Care program to help support families of children receiving treatment, and developed resources, such as their SuperSibs program to help people everywhere affected by childhood cancer.

"We are proud to support Alex's Lemonade Stand, funding research for new and less toxic treatments," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "Our ACE associates value the important mission of ALSF, and thanks to our valued customers, we are able to support ALSF as they fund pediatric cancer research and support the families of children battling cancer."

Nationally, ACE's 2022 Give A Little Campaign, which supports several organizations, raised more than $164,000 through the commitment of ACE Cash Express employees and the generosity of our customers. All the money raised went directly to charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, American Red Cross, Autism Speaks, Back on My Feet, Feed My Starving Children, Feeding America's Local Food Banks and Homes For Our Troops. This fundraiser is a part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable–giving program, which has donated more than $16 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $200 million so far, funding nearly 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

(PRNewsfoto/Populus Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Populus Financial Group Inc.