InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Weight Plates (NJD-2484)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a fitness trainer and I wanted to create a protective barrier for weight plates being applied to weight bars, racks and machines," said an inventor, from Linden, N.J., "so I invented the PLATE SKIN. My design provides added protection and it would help to prevent excessive noise."

The invention provides a protective accessory for use with weight plates. In doing so, it prevents damage if the weight plates are dropped. As a result, it eliminates the cost associated with repairing or replacing equipment and flooring. It also helps reduce noise. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for gyms and fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NJD-2484, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

