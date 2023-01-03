InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Microwave Oven to Detect Metal (MTN-3646)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to detect the presence of metal in the microwave," said an inventor, from Allentown, Pa., "so I invented the E P SENCORE. My design could greatly reduce the risk of a fire developing or damage occurring to this appliance."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a microwave oven. In doing so, it can be used to quickly heat and cook a variety of foods. It also minimizes the risk of metal items being placed in the microwave and it helps to prevent accidental fires and damage. The invention features a safe and convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MTN-3646, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

