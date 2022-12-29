High Tide Closes Acquisition of Jimmy's Cannabis Shop BC

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated December 3, 2021, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated April 22, 2021.

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, announced today that further to its press release dated September 29, 2022, the Company has completed its acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 100% of the equity interest of 1171882 B.C. Ltd., operating as Jimmy's Cannabis Shop BC ("Jimmy's"), resulting in High Tide's acquisition of two retail cannabis stores currently operated by Jimmy's in British Columbia (the "Stores") for $5.3 Million (the "Transaction"). The Stores are located at 1225 Cranbrook Street North, Cranbrook and 1543 Victoria Street, Prince George.

The Cranbrook store is located near the base camp of the Kootenay Rockies and is within a short drive of award-winning golf courses and nature trails. It is also situated within a commercial complex that includes a prominent local grocery store as well as a multinational hotel chain. The Prince George store is situated within the largest city in northern British Columbia, which is also close to the crossroads of provincial highways 16 and 97. The store itself is located within a commercial plaza including a national pharmacy chain and a major discount clothing retailer.

The closing of the Transaction brings High Tide's nationwide store count to 149, including six in British Columbia. The Company also anticipates the organic opening of its location in Kamloops, BC, imminently.

For the trailing four months ended May 31, 2022, the Stores generated annualized revenue of $5.4 Million and annualized Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1.0 Million. The purchase price represents 5.25x annualized Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing four months ended May 31, 2022.

The Acquisition was completed pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement, dated September 28, 2022 (the "Acquisition Agreement"). High Tide acquired 100% of Jimmy's for 2,595,533 common shares of High Tide (each, a "High Tide Share") valued at $5.3 Million (the "Share Consideration"), on the basis of a deemed price of C$2.0365 per High Tide Share. The purchase price is subject to a post-closing working capital adjustment provision, to address any increase or decrease of working capital, inventory or cash estimated as of the closing date. The closing of the Transaction remains subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). Pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement, 70% of the High Tide Shares issued are subject to a four month hold.







Jimmy's strives to find a balance between being a boutique and a neighbourhood store using a heritage theme that is both reflective of the individual communities in which it does business and chronicling Jimmy's cultural relationship with cannabis over the past 100 years. At Jimmy's, we love to have fun, but we also have the knowledge, background, and training to ensure clients can purchase responsibly.

High Tide is a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets. The Company is the largest non-franchised cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 149 current locations spanning across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. The Company is also North America's first cannabis discount club retailer, under the Canna Cabana banner, which is the single-largest cannabis retail brand in Canada, with additional locations under development across the country. High Tide's portfolio also includes retail kiosks and smart locker technology – Fastendr™. High Tide has been serving consumers for over a decade through its established e-commerce platforms, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com and more recently in the hemp-derived CBD space through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, BlessedCBD.co.uk, BlessedCBD.de, and Amazon United Kingdom, as well as its wholesale distribution division under Valiant Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Famous Brandz. High Tide was featured in the Report on Business Magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies in both 2021 and 2022 and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in the 2022 TSX Venture 50™. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value.

