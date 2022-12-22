Prime Data Centers Continues Unprecedented Growth Story with 12-Megawatt Anchor Tenant in Los Angeles

A global tech giant will use the unique connectivity options and wholesale capacity at Prime LAX-01 to optimize experience for its regional user base.

VERNON, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Data Centers , the world's fastest-growing global wholesale data center provider, today announced it has completed a pre-lease with a large, publicly-traded technology company. The transaction secures twelve megawatts at Prime's Los Angeles data center for delivery in Q4 of 2023. The new customer will use the capacity to optimize content delivery for its growing user base in the Southern California region.

"On behalf of everyone at Prime, I would like to welcome our newest customer to the Los Angeles market," commented Nicholas Laag, Chief Executive Officer of Prime Data Centers. "Demand is strong at Prime LAX-01 thanks to its unique combination of reliable, wholesale data center capacity and access to hundreds of local, national and global networks. This creates an ideal data center environment for cloud providers, Internet businesses, technology companies, and the content-centric enterprise."

LAX-01, Prime's first Southern California data center, features a three-story design, 261,000 square feet and 33 megawatts of critical IT load capacity. The data center offers a desirable combination of available wholesale power and easy access to hundreds of networks in the capacity-constrained downtown LA market.

Prime has entered into an agreement with a national carrier to provide dark fiber services to any LAX-01 customer at low-cost, wholesale rates, linking each of the five downtown LA carrier hotels and more than 300 carriers to the facility. The agreement enables hyperscale Prime customer connectivity requirements that may number in the hundreds of fiber pairs.

The LAX-01 development is part of Prime's global expansion roadmap that projects 2.4 gigawatts upon completion, with 159 megawatts delivered in California alone. The company is supporting the initiative with a focus on talent acquisition that has yielded 163% employee growth in 2022 and projects 159% growth for 2023. Nearly 30% of Prime employees are diverse, above the US workforce average of 23%.

Prime partners with digital-first organizations like cloud providers, colocation companies, Internet businesses, and the tech-savvy enterprise to enhance application performance and customer experience through global data center development and optimization.

About Prime Data Centers

Prime Data Centers is a wholesale data center developer and operator with a global footprint. The company excels at designing and delivering custom large-scale data center solutions for leading enterprise clients. Prime's core product portfolio ranges from 8 MW to 175 MW hyperscale facilities that can be build-to-suit, powered shell, or turnkey. Its unique partnership model offers flexibility across financial arrangements, from a standard lease to sale/leaseback to unique joint ventures. Follow Prime Data Centers on Twitter and LinkedIn .

