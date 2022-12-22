PFAS Compliance Service

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) announcing their perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) compliance services. To comply with global PFAS reporting and restriction requirements, Claigan, an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory, has developed a comprehensive and practical approach to PFAS compliance for products. The process was developed to comply with the PFAS reporting requirements for the State of Maine, the PFOA related restrictions in the EU and California, and other emerging requirements in the US, Canada, EU, and Asia.

Fluoropolymers are ubiquitous in consumer, professional, and medical products. Fluoropolymers such as PTFE and FKM provide significant performance advantages in many different applications. Due to political pressures related to some of the residual perfluoroalkyl substances (such as PFOA) in fluoropolymer and fluoro-coatings, an increasing amount of jurisdictions are implementing regulations related to PFAS. Some of these regulations are restrictions. Many are far reaching, mandatory data reporting requirements.

Claigan's approach consists of practical testing for fluorine by using WDXRF. For products with fluorine, further testing is applied to identify the type of fluoropolymer and and restricted PFAS (such as PFOA). The process relies on the concept: if there's no fluorine present, then there's no fluoroalkyl present. If fluorine is present, more refined testing can be conducted to identify the polymer present and test for unintentional residual chemicals such as PFOA (down to 25 ppb).

Claigan's process is very practical and can be applied on a part by part basis, or used in a survey type approach to create a sufficient enough picture for PFAS reporting.

