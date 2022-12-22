JinkoSolar Wins Harvard Business Review ESG Innovator of 2022 Award

SHANGRAO, China, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has won the Harvard Business Review Global Chinese Edition "ESG Innovator of 2022". This recognizes JinkoSolar's innovative best practices in ESG and highlights its contribution to social responsibility and sustainability.

As a key player in the global solar industry, JinkoSolar has the responsibility to work with industry partners to take continuous actions with regard to ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) issues.

In terms of "Green Manufacturing", in 2022, JinkoSolar powered 50% of its operations with renewable energy, and three of its fourteen factories used renewable energy for 100% of their needs. Most factories' rooftops have been fitted with solar PV systems, some of which integrate the latest BIPV and ESS storage solutions to make better use of solar power. In addition, it has successfully promoted a variety of innovative programs for energy conservation, water conservation, and waste reduction across its global facilities.

As for "Build A Responsible Supply Chain", in 2022, JinkoSolar continued to diversify and strengthen supplier sustainability through its supply chain ESG management platform and uncovering opportunities to lower its impact on the environment. The Company organized and held regular online webinars and e-learning courses for its suppliers to promote ESG principles, guidelines and responsible supply chain best practices. Its efforts in the supply chain also included safety and health support training for all critical high-risk suppliers and helping suppliers establish long-term sustainability targets. To increase climate resiliency across the supply chain, JinkoSolar also joined the SBTi.

In terms of "Create a Diverse & Inclusive Workplace", in 2022, JinkoSolar created new job opportunities globally applying its Human Resources Policy and Diversity and Inclusion policies that aim to achieve equality in the workplace. Looking ahead, JinkoSolar will continue to respond timely to employee needs and suggestions through the Engagement Survey and other diverse reporting channels to support employee work-life balance. In addition, JinkoSolar has developed hundreds of programs, skill training courses, and an ongoing education academy to empower employees at different levels and cultivate talents for the future.

In terms of "Charity", the JinkoSolar's Charity Foundation has long been investing in communities through donations and volunteering services.

The ESG Report that JinkoSolar publishes each year keeps pace with global sustainability trends and has become a roadmap to further its ESG efforts.

"We are honored to receive this award that validates our constant efforts to contribute to social responsibility and sustainability," said Dany Qian, VP of JinkoSolar, "Equality & Responsibility is a pillar of JinkoSolar's core values. As the company continues to grow, so do our responsibilities. We will continue to hold true to our ESG vision to uplift society as we carry on."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar has 14 productions facilities globally, 21 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, and Denmark, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, Australia, Korea, India, Turkey, Chile, Brazil, Mexico and Hong Kong, as of September 30, 2022.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

