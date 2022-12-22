Fannie Mae Announces Replacement Rates for Legacy LIBOR Products

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced the replacement indices for the legacy LIBOR loans and securities for which Fannie Mae is responsible for selecting the replacement index. The replacement indices, outlined below, are the benchmark replacements recommended by the Federal Reserve Board and are based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The transition to these replacement indices will occur the day after June 30, 2023, the last date on which the Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) Benchmark Administration Limited will publish a representative rate for all remaining tenors of USD LIBOR.

This announcement follows the Federal Reserve Board's publication of the final rule pursuant to the Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act of 2021. Under that Act, the Federal Reserve Board is the regulator required to select the benchmark replacement for legacy USD LIBOR contracts that are governed by U.S. law.

"Our announcement today represents a key milestone necessary to prepare the mortgage market for the cessation of LIBOR," said Bob Ives, Chief Investment Officer. "It has always been our goal to support an orderly and successful transition from LIBOR in coordination with the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the Alternative Reference Rates Committee, and other mortgage market participants and we will continue to work toward that goal."

The following table lists the replacement index, as specified in the final rule, for each legacy LIBOR product specified below:

Product Replacement Index Single-Family Adjustable-Rate Mortgages (ARMs) and

related mortgage-backed securities Relevant tenor of CME Term SOFR + applicable Tenor

Spread Adjustment (Transition Tenor Spread Adjustment

during the first year)* Multifamily ARMs and related mortgage-backed securities 30-day Average SOFR + Tenor Spread Adjustment Single-Family and Multifamily Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) securities 30-day Average SOFR + Tenor Spread Adjustment Single-Family and Multifamily Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (CMOs) 30-day Average SOFR + Tenor Spread Adjustment Derivatives Derivatives will generally use the benchmark

replacements identified in the 2020 fallbacks protocol

published by the International Swaps and Derivatives

Association (ISDA)

* All-in spread-adjusted rates will be published or provided by Refinitiv Limited as "USD IBOR Cash Fallbacks" for "Consumer" products.

