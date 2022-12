Envista Announces Participation in 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BREA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") today announced that the company will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023 from 3:00 – 3:40 PM PT at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.

Investors will be able to access a live audio webcast and recording through Envista's Investor Relations website under the subheading Events and Presentations for up to 30 days post event.

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, DEXIS, Ormco, and Kerr united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Our comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a broad range of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

