Enjoy European quality this holiday season with Mediterranean Aperitivo!

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, look no further than Mediterranean Aperitivo (MAP) and its PGI and PDO labeled products: Vermouth di Torino PGI, Pecorino Toscano PDO, Costa d'Amalfi PGI Lemons, and Olives from Greece. Perfect for all your holiday events and activities, these four European products exhibit the highest level of quality, taste, and tradition.

The spirit of Mediterranean Aperitivo is exemplified by Europe's highest-quality products; backed by Protected Designations of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) seals. These labels serve to not only highlight the unique relationship between farmers and their land, but also to reinforce the craftmanship, terroir and tradition that goes into each product.

What does PDO mean?

The PDO seal is a trademark given by the European Union to products whose quality or characteristics depend essentially or exclusively on the territory in which they are produced. To obtain its unique characteristics, the product must be prepared, processed, and produced in the specific region to receive the PDO seal, resulting in a one-of-a-kind item. The rigorous compliance and provision of traditional recipes and craftsmanship ensure reliability and traceability.

What does PGI mean?

The PGI seal is a European mark of quality granted to agricultural and food products in which at least one phase of the production process is permanently linked to a specific geographical area. For this seal, producers must follow regulations like those defined under the PDO certification. The products are constantly subject to independent verification bodies overseeing every aspect of the production chain.

Sustainability is at the heart of MAP. Each step of the production process preserves the legacy of these fine European products.

Vermouth di Torino PGI

Known for its tradition and history, Vermouth di Torino PGI is an aromatic wine produced at the foot of the Alps. The native herbs and botanicals used to create this product, such as peppermint, chamomile, lavender, hypericum, and hyssop, must be cultivated or harvested in Piedmont, thus delimitating the harvest area to specific microclimatic conditions. Master herbalists comb through the land for sustainable sources of botanicals and herbs from the most trusted farmers. The unique taste of the Vermouth di Torino PGI derives from this strong connection between the geographical environment and the alchemy of different herbs which are added to the wine base.

Pecorino Toscano PDO

Pecorino Toscano PDO is a soft cheese (minimum maturation of 20 days) or a semi-hard cheese (minimum maturation of four months), produced exclusively with whole sheep's milk

from Tuscany and some neighboring municipalities of Umbria and north Lazio. The production of Pecorino Toscano PDO plays an essential role in maintaining the landscape and biodiversity of Italy. Sheep can roam freely throughout the year and are only placed in sheep pens during the wintertime. If managed correctly, herd grazing can have positive impacts on the land by increasing vegetation, biodiversity, and plant productivity. This cheese is rooted in the history of the region with its unique taste coming from the close connection between the geographical environment and the production methods which combine artisan techniques and modern innovation.

Costa d'Amalfi PGI Lemons

The Costa d'Amalfi PGI Lemon is recognizably large, weighing at least 100 grams. It has an intense aroma, juicy pulp, and is rich in Vitamin C and essential oils. Every year, 100,000 tons of Costa d'Amalfi PGI lemons are handpicked across thousands of acres of land. The water used to irrigate the fruit is recycled back to feed the fish pens built in the farmland, ensuring no water goes to waste. The European Community has registered the PGI label to the municipalities of Atrani, Amalfi, Cetara, Conca dei Marini, Furore, Maiori, Minori, Positano, Praiano, Ravello, Scala, Tramonti, and Vietri sul Mare.

Olives from Greece

Olives from Greece have a unique combination of climatic and geographical characteristics producing natural, balanced flavors and smooth textures. Not only does olive harvesting employ over 600,000 families in Greece but the trees contribute to biodiversity conservation by preventing soil erosion and hosting an intricate biome for many native species. Highly sought after and exported worldwide, olives from Greece are a unique delicacy with high quality characteristics, since its production complies with the strictest EU farming regulations.

Thanks to rigorous standards and thoughtful dedication, these products are guaranteed to shine at any of your holiday happenings!

