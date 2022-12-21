Shamrock Capital Announces Employee Promotions

In addition to recent promotions, Shamrock has made several new additions to its investment and operations teams in 2022 as the firm continues to grow its capabilities and expertise

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamrock Capital, a Los Angeles-based investment firm specializing in media, entertainment, communications and related sectors, today announced seven employee promotions:

David Simpson has been promoted to Partner, Growth Fund. David joined Shamrock Capital in February 2021 as Principal on the Private Equity team. Prior to joining the firm, David was a Principal at Providence Equity, where he helped lead a number of investments across the media, software, and information services sectors. Before Providence Equity, he was a Vice President at Spectrum Equity, where he focused on investments in the internet and software verticals. David graduated from Stanford University and earned an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.





Rosemary Bradley has been promoted to General Counsel. Rosemary joined Shamrock Capital in September 2021 as Senior Vice President, Legal & Compliance. Prior to joining the firm, Rosemary was an Associate at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, where she focused on strategic transactions including mergers and acquisitions, majority and minority investments, financings and joint ventures in its Los Angeles , New York and London offices. Rosemary obtained her law degree and masters in law from the University of Cambridge , U.K.





Blair Brenton has been promoted to Principal. Blair joined Shamrock Capital in June 2018 as Vice President on the Private Equity team. Prior to joining the firm, Blair was a Senior Associate at Leeds Equity Partners, LLC. Before Leeds Equity, Mr. Brenton was an investment banking analyst in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications Group at Piper Jaffray & Co., where he executed M&A transactions and equity financings. Blair graduated magna cum laude from the University of Notre Dame .





Megan Wallach has been promoted to Principal. Megan joined Shamrock Capital in July 2014 as Associate on the Private Equity team. Prior to joining the firm, Megan was a member of the Financial Sponsors Investment Banking group at Barclays Capital. Megan graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School.





Aaron Wizenfeld has been promoted to Principal. Aaron joined Shamrock Capital in April 2021 as Vice President on the Content Strategy team. Prior to joining the firm, Aaron was most recently Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development at United Talent Agency where he was a critical component of all major strategic initiatives including acquisitions, capital raises, and general corporate strategy for the agency. Prior to UTA, Aaron was an investment banker for 10 years at Houlihan Lokey, MESA Securities (acquired by Houlihan Lokey), and Deutsche Bank, primarily leading and executing media and entertainment transactions. Aaron graduated summa cum laude from the University of California, Los Angeles .





Jonathan Chiu has been promoted to Vice President, Value Creation Team. Jonathan joined Shamrock Capital in April 2021 as Senior Director, Portfolio Operations on the Private Equity team. Prior to joining the firm, Jonathan was a Director of Finance and Strategy for Blizzard Entertainment, leading financial operations and influencing the business strategy of one of the entertainment company's largest franchises. Prior to Blizzard Entertainment, Jonathan spent four years at McKinsey & Company, where he focused primarily on strategy and M&A engagements in the technology and financial services industries. In addition, Jonathan spent three years at Google in a sales strategy, analytics, and operations role. Jonathan earned an M.S. in Management Science & Engineering from Stanford University and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles .





Brian Graziano has been promoted to Vice President. Brian joined Shamrock Capital in July 2018 as an Associate on the Private Equity team. Prior to joining the firm, Brian was an investment banking analyst with Citigroup in New York City . Brian graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania .

"These promotions recognize the dedication and hard work from our team members who have been instrumental in Shamrock's growth and success," said Steve Royer, President and Partner at Shamrock Capital. "We are so proud of our stellar team that continues to grow its areas of expertise and make invaluable contributions to the firm."

In addition to the internal promotions, Shamrock has added new members to its investment and operations teams this year, as the firm continues to evolve and expand its capabilities within the media, entertainment, communications and related sectors.

Candi Dalipe joined Shamrock Capital in September as Senior Vice President, Head of Talent. She is responsible for supporting Shamrock's portfolio companies on executive level hires as well as helping Shamrock CEOs navigate through broader organization, team, and strategic human capital decisions. Internally, she is focused on team development and culture initiatives. Prior to joining the firm, Candi ran her boutique executive search firm for over a decade, working with private equity and growth stage companies in the media, entertainment, sports, gaming, and technology sectors. Previously, she was the Head of US Digital Practice/Co-Lead of the Digital Board Practice at Odgers Berndtson and was Executive Director with Russell Reynolds Associates where she led the emerging technology, media, and entertainment practice in New York . She was also Executive Search Principal, AOL Time Warner. Candi is a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics with concentrations in Marketing and Multinational Management.





Michelle Chi joined Shamrock Capital in May as Vice President, Finance focusing on Shamrock's Growth Funds. Prior to joining the firm, Michelle spent 16 years at RSM US LLP, where she helped lead the Financial Services audit group, specializing in the audits of private equity firms, broker-dealers and other financial services companies. Michelle graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles .





Taylor Halsted joined Shamrock Capital in August as Vice President, Value Creation Team focusing on Shamrock's portfolio companies. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Halsted was Head of Strategy & Planning for a business unit of CloudKitchens in Los Angeles . Previously, he was an Associate Director of Management Consulting at R/GA, a New York -based firm focused on business transformation and commercial strategy. Prior to his consulting work, Taylor was Senior Product Manager at Fulcrum Labs, an adaptive learning technology platform based in Los Angeles . He started his career building out the Strategy, Operations & Analytics team at Penn Foster, a private equity-backed online education company headquartered in Boston . Taylor graduated from Villanova University where he studied Civil & Environmental Engineering.





Mackenzie Laudel joined Shamrock Capital in August as Vice President on the Private Equity team. Prior to joining the firm, Mackenzie was an Associate at Clarion Capital Partners, a New York -based middle market private equity firm. She previously was an Investment Banking Analyst at Lazard Frères. Mackenzie graduated with High Distinction from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and earned an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania .





Leslie Schotz joined Shamrock Capital in August as Vice President on the Content Strategy team. Prior to joining the firm, Leslie was most recently Senior Manager, Corporate Development at Sony Pictures Entertainment, where she focused primarily on acquisitions and corporate strategy. Prior to Sony Pictures Entertainment, she was an Associate at Wheelhouse and an Analyst in the Media, Communications & Information Services investment banking group at Jefferies. Leslie graduated cum laude from Trinity College .

"We are very excited about the growth of our team this year with these exceptional hires across the firm," added Royer. "We have already seen the positive impact from our new team members and look forward to working together toward a shared vision for growth at Shamrock."

Shamrock Capital closed Shamrock Capital Growth Fund V, L.P. in May 2021 with $1.0 billion in total commitments to focus on buyout and later-stage growth equity investments within Shamrock's core industries of media, entertainment, and communications. In June 2021, the firm also closed its inaugural debt fund, Shamrock Capital Debt Opportunities Fund I, L.P., to focus on originating loans to owners of content and media rights.

About Shamrock Capital

Shamrock Capital is a Los Angeles-based investment firm with approximately $4.3 billion of assets under management. Shamrock Capital invests exclusively in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors through a multi-fund strategy centered on private equity investments, as well as ownership and financing of content and media rights. The firm was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney and has since evolved into an institutionally backed firm with a leading group of investors, including endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth and pension funds. Shamrock Capital partners with strong management teams and takes an active, collaborative approach to creating value in each investment. For more information, visit www.shamrockcap.com.

