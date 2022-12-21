Protagonist Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will offer a corporate presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place January 9-12 in San Francisco, California.

Presentation Details:

Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Time: 7:30 a.m. PT

Location: Westin St. Francis, 335 Powell Street, San Francisco.

A webcast of the event will be available on the Investors section of the Protagonist Therapeutics website at http://investors.protagonist-inc.com/.

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with peptide-based new chemical entities rusfertide and PN-235 in advanced stages of clinical development, both derived from the Company's proprietary technology platform. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is the Company's lead drug candidate currently in a global Phase 3 stage of development. The Phase 3 VERIFY and Phase 2 REVIVE studies of rusfertide in polycythemia vera are ongoing. Protagonist retains all worldwide development and commercialization rights to rusfertide.

Protagonist has partnered with Janssen Biotech, Inc. on the development of oral IL-23 receptor antagonist PN-235 (JNJ-77242113) for all clinical indications, including psoriasis and inflammatory bowel diseases. PN-235 is currently in multiple clinical studies including a Phase 2b study in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, led by Janssen.

Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California. For more information on Protagonist, please visit the Company's website at www.protagonist-inc.com.

