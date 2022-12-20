TikToker Giselle Ugarte Launches First-Ever Real Estate Talent Brokerage

Founded by top keynote speaker, online performance coach and content creator Giselle Ugarte , the Talent Brokerage connects disruptive real estate influencers and experts with events, companies and brands

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highly sought after keynote speaker, online performance coach and content creator Giselle Ugarte today announced she is launching a first-of-its-kind talent bureau for the real estate industry. the Talent Brokerage is a new marketplace for agents, brokers and industry experts to collaborate with top companies and brands through speaking engagements, brand partnerships and influencer campaigns.

Back Row: Chelsea Peitz, Taya DiCarlo, Talia McKinney, Kirsten Jordan, Tyler Whitman, Nancy AlmodovarFront Row: Sarah Desamours, Zachary Loft, Giselle Ugarte, Glennda Baker, Matt Lionetti (PRNewsfoto/The Talent Brokerage) (PRNewswire)

"We're creating a space to forge new conversations within the world of real estate," said Founder and CEO Giselle Ugarte, who was also named one of the Top 100 Women to Watch on TikTok by TikTok in 2021,

"Whether it's online education, social media or on stage at real-life events, the rise of the real estate influencer is here, and the Talent Brokerage is perfectly positioned to guide agents, brokers and leaders in the industry as they navigate this new landscape"

The Talent Brokerage will serve two main categories within the real estate community:

Speakers and Creators: the Talent Brokerage will provide a platform and portfolio space to brand, position and market themselves as talent, beyond listings, teams and transactions. Talent booking will be managed from start to finish, from offers and negotiation, to contracts and invoicing (similar to the client-broker relationship, but with the referral model of compensation). Every person on the roster is fully vetted and endorsed, and has ongoing access to coaching and mentoring.

Events, Companies and Brands: the Talent Brokerage aims to provide opportunities for industry disruptors and diverse experiences. In addition to providing talent for keynotes, panels and presentations, the Talent Brokerage also offers support with virtual training, company consulting, long-term curriculums and even brand partnerships.

As a top keynote speaker and social media expert with an engaged online community of her own, Ugarte wants to help amplify the diverse voices, faces, and perspectives from within the industry and increase their visibility on larger platforms.

"The reality is agents and buyers don't look, sell or grow like they did 10 years ago," added Ugarte, "For many real estate professionals, reality shows are the ultimate goal for maximizing exposure, but we want to demonstrate that there isn't just one single path to success in this industry. There are plenty of other beneficial, lucrative opportunities right now, particularly for those people who are sharing a fresh perspective. the Talent Brokerage is here to find those people and connect them with the right opportunities."

Ugarte has already signed on a number of high profile real estate producers and content creators including Million Dollar Listing New York's Kirsten Jordan (Douglas Elliman) and Tyler Whitman (The Agency), as well as TikTok star Glennda Baker (Glennda Baker & Associates), viral sensation Matt Lionetti (The Agency) and multimedia host Talia McKinney (SERHANT.).

"This concept is exactly what this industry needs, and Giselle is the perfect person to do it," said The Agency's Lionetti. "She is truly a force to be reckoned with, and will do incredible things for anyone who signs with the Talent Brokerage"

The Talent Brokerage's portfolio of brand partnerships extends far beyond the real estate industry, giving influencers the opportunity to diversify their audiences. Prior to public launch, Ugarte secured contracts and requests from financial institutions, clothing brands and vacation companies, all looking for micro-influencers, highly intelligent voices and/or location-specific creators.

For more information about the company, its services, and its founder, visit the Talent Brokerage's website or message hello@thetalentbrokerage.co

