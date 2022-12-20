BOSE AND VOLVO CARS: A NEW COLLABORATION IN SOUND

All-New, All-Electric Volvo EX90 Will Be Available with Bose Premium Sound

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bose announces its first-ever sound system for Volvo Cars, bringing the power of Bose sound to the all-new, all-electric, and recently unveiled Volvo EX90. Available by early 2024, the Volvo EX90 represents the launch of a new collaboration between Bose and Volvo Cars that will extend to additional models in the coming years.

The Bose premium sound system for the all-new, all-electric Volvo EX90. (PRNewswire)

By offering Bose as one of its advanced audio options, Volvo Cars is able to provide its customers with the legendary sound performance that has defined Bose automotive systems for over 40 years. And as the industry pioneer in factory-installed premium sound systems, Bose now adds one of the world's most respected car brands to its extensive portfolio of OEM partners.

"Teaming up with Volvo Cars is a major milestone for us," said Peter Kosak, Bose senior vice president and head of automotive. "We share many common characteristics — from our long-standing commitment to delivering incredible consumer experiences to our intense focus on getting every detail just right. Bose is incredibly excited to bring our shared passions to the next generation of Volvo customers."

"The new Volvo EX90 represents a new era for Volvo Cars in which we set a decisive course for a fully electric and premium future," said Volvo Cars Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CEO Javier Varela. "Bose is a key part of this evolution, and we are thrilled to work with their audio experts to deliver an even more enjoyable experience to our customers."

Bose Sound System for the Volvo EX90

The new Volvo EX90 is a versatile and stylish, fully electric family vehicle that combines breakthrough technologies and connectivity with unrivaled safety, comfort, and modern aesthetics. The available 14-speaker Bose sound system is designed to enhance the premium in-cabin experience for Volvo EX90 drivers and passengers.

Engineers from Bose and Volvo Cars worked together closely to customize the sound system to the Volvo EX90's unique interior. In addition, the system was developed through a new software-enabled proprietary tuning approach from Bose, called Perceptual Sound Rendering (PSR), which provides more freedom and flexibility for system engineers to precisely tune audio performance for every seating position in the cabin.

Rather than requiring a speaker-by-speaker tuning process, PSR enables engineers to holistically orchestrate the overall system to achieve the desired performance goal. With PSR, music playback is even more accurate, more vibrant, more true-to-life and the way the artist intended.

The Bose system also features the latest generation of advanced digital signal processing — Centerpoint 360 — which creates a more enveloping surround-sound experience than previously possible.

Additional capabilities in the Bose sound system for the Volvo EX90 include:

SurroundStage technology, which balances audio performance and puts each listener in the center of the music, no matter where they are seated in the vehicle.

BassSync technology, which ensures more accurate low-frequency performance that sounds just as it did in the original recording.

AudioPilot 3 noise compensation technology, which monitors all sources of sustained background noise and automatically adjusts the music signal for a more consistent and enjoyable listening experience.

Bose sound systems are designed for consumers who love music and appreciate craftsmanship and meticulous design. It's an ideal combination and fit for Volvo Cars customers as well — for both long-time loyalists along with those new to the brand.

More information about the Volvo EX90 and the available Bose sound system will be shared in the coming months, closer to the vehicle start of production.

About Bose Automotive Systems

In the early 1980s, Bose engineers created the world's first factory-installed premium automotive sound systems. Unlike conventional or aftermarket automotive systems, Bose systems were designed and tuned for a specific vehicle — and changed the industry. Since then, Bose has developed proprietary speaker designs, advanced amplification and signal processing technologies, exclusive analysis and design tools, and technology for controlling the sound environment inside vehicles — all based on a heritage of research and engineering. Today, Bose automotive systems are recognized globally as the industry benchmark for performance and customer satisfaction, validated by independent research rating Bose as the top choice among car consumers in multiple global regions.

About Bose Corporation

Bose is world renowned for its premium audio solutions for the home, on the go, and in the car. Since its founding in 1964 by Dr. Amar Bose, the company has been dedicated to delivering amazing sound experiences through innovation. And its passionate employees — engineers, researchers, music fanatics, and dreamers — have remained committed to the belief that sound is the most powerful force on earth; its ability to transform, transport, and make us feel alive. For nearly 60 years, this belief has driven us to create products that have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music.

About Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100 countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is traded under the ticker "VOLCAR B".

Volvo Cars aims to provide customers with the Freedom to Move in a personal, sustainable and safe way. This is reflected in its ambition to become a fully electric car maker by 2030 and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to be a climate-neutral company by 2040.

As of December 2021, Volvo Cars employed approximately 41,000 full-time employees. Volvo Cars' head office, product development, marketing and administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars' production plants are located in Gothenburg, Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (US), Chengdu, Daqing and Taizhou (China). The company also has R&D and design centres in Gothenburg, Camarillo (US) and Shanghai (China).

# # #

The all-new, all-electric Volvo EX90 will be available with a Bose premium sound system. (PRNewswire)

Bose (PRNewsfoto/Bose Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bose Corporation