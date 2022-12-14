DISCOVERY LIFE SCIENCES LAUNCHES WORLD-CLASS PROTEOMIC SERVICES DIVISION SUPPORTED BY LEADING TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS

Creates a single source for large-scale population studies, biobank characterization, and multi-omic biomarker analysis to support drug and diagnostic development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery) today announced the launch of its new Proteomic Services Division and is now accepting samples from pharmaceutical and biotech companies, government, and non-profit and academic research centers. This innovative offering includes both exploratory and targeted proteomics using the Seer Proteograph™ Product Suite, SCIEX LC-MS/MS systems, Olink® Proximity Extension Assay (PEA), and Luminex xMAP® platforms.

Discovery's proteomic service laboratories are now integrated with its market-leading short- and long-read genomic service laboratories and expansive global commercial biorepository of hyper-annotated® biospecimens.

"We are very excited to open our doors to researchers and scientists worldwide and provide them access to Discovery's highly-scaled, multi-omic services to advance their biomarker discovery, clinical development, and large-scale research programs," said Michael Pisano, Discovery's executive vice president of Proteomics. "Our proteomic experts carefully designed, built, and optimized a comprehensive, platform-agnostic suite of leading-edge proteomic and proteo-genomic technologies to support all biomarker strategies, large-scale population studies, and biobank characterization projects."

As a part of its biomarker services expansion strategy, Discovery signed a multi-year agreement in January with Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER), a life science company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, and SCIEX , a global leader in life science analytical technologies, to form a first-of-its-kind Proteogenomics Consortium (PGC) for large-scale plasma proteomic studies. The PGC combines the proprietary technologies and expertise of all three companies to offer unbiased, high-resolution proteogenomic services to help uncover novel biomarkers that can be mapped back to underlying genetic variations.

"The Proteogenomics Consortium strategically unites these highly advanced plasma proteomic technologies with our world-leading expertise in short- and long-read genomics to add deep, unbiased proteomics data more easily to discovery, translational, and clinical studies, as well as large-scale population research programs," said Glenn Bilawsky, CEO of Discovery. "In addition, the PGC also enables the creation of new diagnostic tools for cancer, neurodegenerative, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and other therapeutic areas."

Then, in September, Discovery announced it was the largest certified commercial service provider for the Olink® PEA platform in the Americas. Olink's PEA is a unique immuno-PCR technology that solves the dynamic range issue that has hindered plasma proteomics for decades, allowing for the detection and quantitation of low abundant proteins in plasma at scale. Discovery will also implement complementary multiplex immunoassay platforms, including xMAP® technology from Luminex, enabling customizable protein and nucleic acid-based multiplex assays.

Discovery offers a wide range of services, including genomics, proteomics, pathology, and cell biology. Accompanying its extensive service portfolio, Discovery has the world's largest commercial biorepository, offering partners a single chain of custody to accelerate clinical research and development. Discovery's integrated, multi-omic workflow enables clients to gain deeper insights while conserving precious samples.

About Discovery Life Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences is the company of Biospecimen, Biomarker, and Proteogenomic Specialists, combining the world's largest commercial biospecimen inventory and procurement network with preeminent multi-omic biomarker service laboratories, including genomic, tissue biomarker, proteomic, and cell-based services to accelerate new therapies supported by biomarker and companion diagnostic programs for cancer, infectious disease, and other rare and complex conditions.

Through AllCells®, our cell and gene therapy division, we maintain the largest recallable donor pool to supply Research Use Only (RUO) and clinical-grade fresh and cryopreserved human cellular materials to support cell and gene therapy programs in any phase of development and at any scale.

Driven by leading scientific expertise and innovative use of current technologies, the Discovery team engages with customers to rapidly overcome obstacles and obtain results to make critical research and development decisions at market-leading speed. We are Science at your Service™! For more information, visit dls.com.

About Olink



Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major pharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st-century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The company was founded in 2016 and is well-established across Europe, North America, and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantification of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance the wellness and safety of all. We have been at the forefront of the field of mass spectrometry for 50 years. From the launch of the first ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes.

Today, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis. Our customers are able to quickly respond to environmental hazards, better understand biomarkers relevant to disease, improve patient care in the clinic, bring relevant drugs to market faster and keep food healthier and safer.

That's why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust to better inform critical decisions that positively impact lives.

For more information, please visit www.sciex.com.

About Seer

Seer™ is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer's Proteograph™ Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform unbiased, deep, and rapid proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer's Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio .

