Healthcare Compliance Professionals Celebrate Updated Resource, HCCA Compliance 101, Fifth Edition

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA®) announces the release of its newly updated publication, HCCA Compliance 101, Fifth Edition. A quick and easy primer on effective healthcare compliance practices, this guide offers a concise overview of compliance programs in healthcare settings, how they operate, and the compliance officer's role. It is now available for sale in three purchasing options: online access, a softcover print book, and a money-saving print and online bundle. HCCA members receive a discount on all purchasing options.

HCCA Compliance 101, Fifth Edition was written by experienced compliance and risk management professionals and SCCE® & HCCA® board members Debbie Troklus and Sheryl Vacca, along with Darrell W. Contreras, a licensed attorney who has worked more than 25 years in healthcare compliance. This updated edition features insights and tips on how to build an effective compliance program as well as chapters focusing on risk assessment, investigations, government oversight, privacy and security, and more, with new sample policies, forms, and further resources to explore.

Compliance professionals can use this book to gain a better understanding of compliance basics, educate staff, or inform board members about their organization's program.

Get guidance and insights on:

Benefits and administration of a compliance program that follows the seven essential elements

Government guidance, and laws

Patient privacy and security

Risk assessment, monitoring, and auditing

Sample compliance forms, templates, and plans

Program assessment and measuring effectiveness

To purchase or get more information, visit https://www.hcca-info.org/publications/books/HCCA-Comp-101

About HCCA

Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA) was founded in 1996 to serve the healthcare compliance profession in championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote lasting success and integrity of healthcare organizations. In 2011, HCCA incorporated with SCCE to form Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics & Health Care Compliance Association (SCCE & HCCA). From our headquarters in Minneapolis, MN, HCCA serves more than 12,000 members who work at hospitals, medical groups, clinics, research facilities, health plan providers, and more.

Visit the HCCA website at www.hcca-info.org or call 888.580.8373.

