Ferrotec Holdings Receives Supplier Excellence Award from Applied Materials

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrotec Holdings Corporation today announced that it has earned a Supplier Excellence Award from Applied Materials, Inc., the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world.

Applied's Supplier Excellence Awards recognize the company's top-performing suppliers for outstanding technical and operational achievements in areas including quality, service, lead time, delivery, cost and responsiveness. Ferrotec received the award for Supplier Excellence in Aftermarket Support.

"Ferrotec is greatly honored to be awarded the Supplier Excellence Award from Applied Materials," said Eiji Miyanaga, CEO of Ferrotec (USA) Corporation. "We take pride in supporting industrial leaders like Applied Materials who continue to make the impossible possible."

"Applied Materials congratulates our Supplier Excellence Award recipients for achieving outstanding performance over the past year," said Dr. Paul Chhabra, Corporate Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Applied Materials. "Having strategic relationships throughout the supply chain is more important than ever, and we thank our suppliers for their strong support and collaboration."

About Ferrotec Holdings

Founded in 1980, on a technology core of Ferrofluid magnetic liquid and Ferrofluidic® sealing products, Ferrotec Holdings Corporation (TSE Standard: 6890 (OTC)) is a worldwide leader in the supply of materials, components, and precision system solutions for industrial businesses. Ferrotec is a diversified world-class industrial organization with a global presence in a broad array of technology driven end markets (semiconductors, automotive, biomedical applications, smart phones, LEDs and FPDs). More information about Ferrotec's products can be found at www.ferrotec.com.

