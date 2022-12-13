Energetiq Announces Business Unit Dedicated to EUV Light Sources

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energetiq Technology, an innovative photonics manufacturer based in Wilmington, Massachusetts, announced today that it is creating a distinct business unit for its EUV light source products.

(PRNewsfoto/Energetiq Technology, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Energetiq's Electrodeless Z-Pinch® extreme ultraviolet (EUV) light sources emit light in the key 13.5 nm region used in advanced node semiconductor metrology.

"Given the growth and importance of our EUV business to the semiconductor industry, we are pleased to develop an independent business unit to support our customers," said Debbie Gustafson, CEO of Energetiq.

The new EUV Business Unit will assemble all the core technology, engineering, marketing, field service, and operations personnel under the management of an EUV General Manager. The business unit will be managed by Don McDaniel, Ph.D., who has been serving as VP of Research & Development since 2018. Dr. McDaniel has 40 years of experience in photonics research, design, and commercial roles. He will now have the title of VP and General Manager, EUV. In his new role, he will continue to manage Energetiq's technology and innovation activities.

The company has also announced that a research and development facility has been established in support of the EUV Business Unit at the headquarters of its parent company, Hamamatsu Photonics, in Japan. This facility will expand the R&D capacity of the business unit and facilitate the leveraging of Hamamatsu's substantial materials and metrology infrastructure. The laboratory and equipment will also become a hub for product and applications support for Energetiq's growing EUV customer base in Asia.

Dr. McDaniel commented, "We face an exciting and very challenging opportunity for rapid and substantial growth in EUV. Achieving the technical milestones and scaling our design and manufacturing capabilities will require a concentrated focus and dedication of resources. The new organization will provide better integration across the business functions and improve customer focus, both of which are critical to delivering the performance improvements needed for successful next generation tools."

About Energetiq Technology

Energetiq Technology is a subsidiary of Hamamatsu Photonics. Energetiq produces products using its patented, ultra-bright Laser-Driven Light Source (LDLS®) and Electrodeless Z-Pinch™ EUV technologies. Used in a variety of markets, these sources are primarily seen in advanced semiconductor manufacturing, sensor testing for mobile devices, and academic research. For more information, visit www.energetiq.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Energetiq Technology, Inc.