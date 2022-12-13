EduThrill announces partnership with Lever to provide an unmatched recruitment experience

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EduThrill, a leading provider of AI-driven scalable and customizable gamified assessment solutions, announced today that it has partnered with Lever, a leading application tracking system to transform pre-employment skill evaluation to application tracking.

This Integration of EduThrill's pre-employment assessments solution with Lever ATS, enables automatic curation of the assessments from EduThrill's content library with 500,000+ questions across 8,000+ Technical/Functional Skills covering 500+ roles in IT, Sales, Marketing, HR, Operations, and Finance. This will help evaluate and shortlist the candidates before the final interview stage through AI-powered algorithms, actionable reports and end-to-end application tracking for seamless integration of recruitment workflow.

"We are delighted to partner with Lever, and through this partnership, we will help talent teams globally with automated, JD-specific curated assessments for technical, functional, and soft skills across all industries. By leveraging NLP, AI, and Gamification, we enable more than 60% savings in overall hiring cost, time and effort requirements." said Amit Arora, Co-Founder and CEO of EduThrill.

"Our strategic integration with EduThrill enables the automatic creation of pre-employment assessments as per the job description of the role making hiring more effective and efficient. The entire process of automated assessment curation, sending candidate invitations, and viewing reports can be managed and tracked from a single platform." said Chris Winkler, Sr. Manager, Product Marketing.

About EduThrill

EduThrill, an Accolite Digital company, is a leading provider of gamified "Hire to Retire" solutions for leading Corporates and Institutes. On the hiring front, EduThrill offers solutions for branding to, sourcing, and filtering of candidates. On the L&D front, EduThrill's multi-lingual solutions enable training of vast, geographically dispersed workforces, even in the remotest of areas on desktop or mobile devices. For more information, visit: www.eduthrill.com

About Lever

Lever, an Employ Inc. brand makes it easy for talent teams to reach their hiring goals and to connect companies with top talent. Lever is the only platform that provides all talent acquisition leaders with complete ATS and robust CRM capabilities in one product, LeverTRM, which allows leaders to scale and grow their people pipeline, build authentic and long-lasting relationships, and source the right people to hire. For more information, visit lever.co.

