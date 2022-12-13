BAODING, China, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 11, the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2022 wrapped up. As an official partner, GWM advocated the concept of low-carbon environmental protection and provided new energy models as official designated vehicles, such as the HAVAL H6 PHEV and HEV.

Accelerating Low-carbon Transformation, GWM Supports HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2022 with NEVs (PRNewswire)

Outside the Nimibutr Gymnasium in Bangkok, Thailand, GWM set up a booth to carry out many interesting and interactive activities, bringing the audience the charm of badminton and the warm atmosphere at the competition site. The HAVAL H6 NEVs on display also attracted a large number of audiences to experience it. The model has won wide recognition among people on-site for its youth-related factors and intelligent functions.

Since its launch in Thailand last June, the HAVAL H6 HEV has been widely welcomed by local users. As of November this year, the vehicle has maintained a leading place in sales in the compact SUV market for 15 months. This October, the H6 PHEV was officially launched in Thailand, with orders of more than 1,000 vehicles in just 40 minutes. At the Thailand International Motor Expo in November, GWM launched an upgraded 2023 version of the H6 HEV, which brings users a more diversified experience in intelligent vehicles while achieving high efficiency and environmental protection.

The HAVAL H6 NEV is a heavy-duty hybrid vehicle derived from the H6 model based on GWM's insight into new energy demand. The HAVAL H6, as a global model, has become a strategic product of GWM to seize the global market share, enjoying more than a decade of market popularity since its launch. In addition to Thailand, the HAVAL H6 has also been launched in South Africa, Australia, Brazil, the Middle East, and other countries and regions, winning recognition and popularity among local users. Over the past ten years since its launch, the HAVAL H6 has sold more than 4 million vehicles worldwide.

In order to meet the differentiated needs of global users, GWM also continues to promote product upgrades. At present, the HAVAL H6 has been iterated to the third generation with remarkable improvement in intelligence, safety, and power. In addition, GWM has continuously expanded the layout of new energy products in the global market. The HAVAL H6 has launched HEV and PHEV versions in many markets, bringing global users a product experience that is more environment-friendly and intelligent.

Both models are equipped with the L.E.M.O.N. DHT, which is a hybrid technology independently developed by GWM. With the close cooperation of hybrid engines and dual motors in different scenarios, these two hybrid electric vehicles can meet the needs of users for new energy vehicles with long endurance, high efficiency, and high performance.

In the future, GWM plans to launch more high-quality products in global markets to create a personalized driving experience that is more environment-friendly and intelligent for users.

