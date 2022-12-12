Direct Relief's Fund for Health Equity Awards $22.7 Million to 71 Healthcare Organizations

Grants were provided with support from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the AbbVie Foundation, and Lilly to support underserved communities across the United States.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Relief today announced the latest round of grants awarded from its Fund for Health Equity.

Health staff work with patients at Triangle Area Network, a Federally Qualified Health Center, that serves communities in Beaumont and Orange, Texas. The center was one of 71 awardees to receive grant funding from the Fund for Health Equity this year. (Photo by Donnie Hedden for Direct Relief) (PRNewswire)

"This latest round of more than $22 million in grants, which is made possible by generous support from MacKenzie Scott, the AbbVie Foundation, and Eli Lilly and Company, is the most recent infusion of funding for organizations deeply committed to eliminating health disparities in their communities. Direct Relief is incredibly grateful for the work they do every day," said Dr. Byron Scott, MD, MBA, Co-Chair of the Fund for Health Equity and Board Director of Direct Relief and Chair of its Medical Advisory Council.

Seeded with donations from the AbbVie Foundation and philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, the Fund for Health Equity mobilizes financial resources for community health centers, free and charitable clinics, and other nonprofit organizations focused on non-clinical interventions that affect a person's health – commonly known as the social determinants of health, these factors include a person's physical, social, cultural, and economic environments.

The AbbVie Foundation, a founding partner, committed $10 million to the Fund in 2021, a portion of which was distributed to 10 awardees last year across the United States. This year, the Fund is awarding 10 organizations with more than $1.6 million. They include Neighborhood Outreach Access to Health (Arizona), North Country Healthcare (Arizona), Asian Health Services (California), To Help Everyone Health and Wellness Centers (California), Esperanza Health Centers (Illinois), Minnesota Community Life (Minnesota), Urban Health Plan (New York), North by Northeast Community Health Center (Oregon), Triangle Area Network (Texas), and the Seattle Indian Health Board (Washington).

"AbbVie is proud to support 10 new grantees in 2022 that are addressing health disparities in underserved communities across the United States," said Claudia Carravetta, Vice President, Corporate Responsibility and Global Philanthropy, AbbVie. "Our first cohort of grantees has already made significant progress improving care and closing gaps in communities across the country. We look forward to our continued partnership with Direct Relief's Fund for Health Equity to further support community-based organizations focused on advancing health equity."

Lilly also supported the Fund with a $5 million commitment in early 2021 as part of its Racial Justice Commitment, a robust endeavor to deliver resources like education, health care, economic stability, and jobs within the communities where it operates. Direct Relief distributed a portion of this initial funding to four awardees across the U.S. last year.

This year, $817,000 from Lilly's commitment will be split between four new awardees: the University Muslim Medical Association (California), United Methodist Mexican American Ministries DBA Genesis Family Health (Kansas), Family Healthcare (North Dakota), and Tewa Women United (New Mexico).

"Lilly's commitment to social impact goes back nearly 150 years and we remain committed to advancing racial justice and health equity today," said Leigh Ann Pusey, Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Communications at Lilly. "We sincerely appreciate Direct Relief's efforts to identify and contribute to worthy organizations that are working to create real change in their local communities around the U.S."

A full list of the awardees can be viewed here.

Since the start of the Fund in 2021, more than $42.5 million has been provided to support 149 organizations across the U.S.

The awardees were selected by the Fund for Health Equity's Advisory Council, which includes the following members:

Co-Chair Regina Benjamin, MD, MBA, 18th U.S. Surgeon General of the United States, Founder Bayou Clinic, Inc.

Co-Chair Byron Scott, MD, MBA, Board Director of Direct Relief and Chair of its Medical Advisory Council

Martha Dawson, DNP, MSN, RN, FACHE, President and CEO President of the National Black Nurses Association, Associate Professor the University of Alabama at Birmingham

Jane Delgado, Ph.D., MS, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health

Gail Small, JD, Head Chief Woman, a citizen of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Direct Relief