MARIAH CAREY EXPLAINS HERITAGE OF HER BLACK IRISH CREAM LIQUEUR ON STEPHEN COLBERT'S LATE NIGHT QUESTIONERT

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mariah Carey popped back the very first question from Stephen Colbert Wednesday night taking his Colbert Questionert . Colbert said "Y'all are in for a Christmas treat!" introducing the Christmas Diva to his late night show and asked her some Christmas questions. His first question was "Mariah Carey, white lights or colored lights for Christmas?" She answered, "Is that politically correct?"

It was an opening for her to explain her biracial heritage, half Black and half Irish, and introduce her Black Irish Cream Liqueur by Mariah Carey . Second question from Stephen Colbert was if Mariah preferred hot cocoa or egg nog. She replied, "Hot cocoa, with a splash of Black Irish! I really should have brought some for you!" she exclaimed.

Black Irish Cream Liqueur is Mariah's favorite holiday drink, over ice, with hot chocolate, or in a luxurious cocktail. This aged Irish whiskey-based spirit comes in three decadent flavors: Original, Salted Caramel and White Chocolate, SRP $29. Please visit goblackirish.com for delicious holiday cocktail recipes featuring Black Irish Cream Liqueur.

Black Irish by Mariah Carey is a premium Irish cream liqueur bringing festive moments of warmth, laughter and love to consumers all year round. Founded by pop-singer Mariah Carey, the name of the brand is a nod to her heritage. Black Irish is crafted in Ireland with aged Irish whiskey resulting in a rich and decadent taste available in three different flavors – Original Irish Cream Liqueur, Salted Caramel Irish Cream Liqueur, and White Chocolate Irish Cream Liqueur (SRP $29). Each delicious offering is made of superior quality to be enjoyed on its own or mixed into a specialty cocktail. For more information and recipe inspiration, visit https://goblackirish.com/ , @goblackirish.

