California Invites Visitors to Explore Major New Attractions and Openings in 2023

Discover themed lands, cultural experiences and new resorts on a Golden State adventure

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California invites travelers to discover a wealth of new offerings coming to the Golden State in 2023, ranging from theme park experiences and cultural attractions to photo-worthy museums and luxury resorts.

"California's diversity is embodied in the innovative new experiences and attractions opening in 2023, along with the reimagination of its time-honored classics," said Caroline Beteta, president & CEO of Visit California. "First-time visitors and residents alike will find something new to explore in the Golden State in the coming year."

EXCITING THEME PARK ADDITIONS

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ Opening at Universal Studios Hollywood

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™, the innovative, immersive and highly anticipated themed land, will open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023 as the first SUPER NINTENDO WORLD in the nation. The U.S. debut will transport theme park guests and Nintendo fans into the world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach. Nearby, the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen™ is an original concept restaurant opening at Universal CityWalk in early 2023.

Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland Resort Begins January 2023

Disney 100 Years of Wonder (Disney100) will be the largest cross-company global celebration in the history of The Walt Disney Co. At Disneyland Resort – the heart of the celebration – the fun kicks off Jan. 27 with limited-time offerings taking place throughout the year.

SeaWorld San Diego to Debut Arctic Rescue Coaster

SeaWorld San Diego's new highly anticipated coaster, Arctic Rescue , will open in spring 2023. Joining other thrill rides at the theme park, Arctic Rescue will be the longest and fastest straddle coaster on the West Coast.

Revamped and Reimagined Experiences at Knott's Berry Farm

Montezooma's Revenge was the first flywheel-launched roller coaster in the world when it opened in 1978, and it is the oldest shuttle loop roller coaster still in its original location. For 2023, Montezooma's Revenge is being rethemed with new thrills that will allow guests to be completely surprised by the direction the train takes them. The new Fiesta Village will reopen at Knott's Berry Farm in summer 2023, showcasing beautiful décor across three new zones in the area.

MAJOR ATTRACTION OPENINGS

Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza Opening 2023

The new Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza coming to downtown Palm Springs in 2023 will feature the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum, the Spa at Séc-he and an outdoor Oasis Trail. The new museum will celebrate the history, culture and modern times of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, and the state-of-the-art spa will showcase the Tribe's ancient Agua Caliente Hot Mineral Spring.

The Sausalito Center for the Arts Opening in Marin County

The Sausalito Center for the Arts (SCA) in Marin County is set to open in early 2023, along the iconic waterfront street of Bridgeway. A one-of-a-kind venue in the heart of downtown Sausalito, the SCA will feature a beautiful rooftop bar complete with Sausalito's famed picture-perfect view of the bay.

Museum of Illusions Coming to San Diego

Museum of Illusions ® will open a new museum in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter toward the end of 2023. The nearly 10,000-square-foot museum will feature optical illusions, 3D holograms, brain-puzzling exhibits and interactive illusion rooms designed for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

NOTEWORTHY NEW ACCOMMODATIONS

California's diverse accommodation offerings continue to expand, with more than 30 new hotels and resorts opening in 2022, accounting for over 5,100 additional rooms.

Noteworthy new hotels slated to open in 2023 include:

The above is just a sampling of the new openings and experiences coming to California in 2023. For more information about what's new across the Golden State, visit media.visitcalifornia.com .

